How much does it cost to cross the US border with Mexico?

The Secretary of the Interior of Mexico communicated through a report that the illicit human trafficking business yielded approximate profits of 615 million dollars in 2019 alone.

The Aztec country is the gateway to the United States for thousands of illegal migrants. And as it is known, many of its citizens are dedicated to charging high sums for moving emigrants to the northern border with the United States.

Rocío González, head of migration policy of the interior ministry, explained during a Summit on migration issues and human trafficking, that 7 out of 10 migrants paid an average of $4,559.00 USD to human trafficking networks just to be crossed. To united states.

According to estimated calculations, the cost of each crossing could be much higher three years later. After the pandemic and the deterioration of living conditions in several Latin American countries, it is to be expected that migrants will pay much more to reach US soil.

The Cubans

In the case of Cubans, payments become much more expensive due to their status as islanders. As is known, they must pay large sums to take flights that connect them to Central or South America, and from there then embark on their journeys.

Most of the Cubans who have emigrated in the last 8 months have done so thanks to the migratory advantages offered by Nicaragua. Let us remember that last November the government of Daniel Ortega established a free visa for Cubans, allowing a kind of migratory corridor to the United States to be created from his country.

Not a few have also used their visas to Panama, Mexico and other countries in the region, but in any case the sums of money are really high. Behind this phenomenon there is an equally or more complex reality. Hundreds of families have sold all their belongings in Cuba, including their houses, or have contracted huge debts in order to pay the trafficking networks.

