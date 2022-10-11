How much does it cost to study and finance a Medicine degree?

Given the high cost of studying Medicine and Surgery at the country’s universities, including the curriculum and the price of books and other materials, some students who intend to enter private universities resort to loans to pay for their studies.

EF sent to different private banks the total amount established by some higher education centers for those who wish to train as doctors. The answer about the guarantee was one: mortgage.

Studying Medicine is quoted from the ¢24 millionaccording to what the four universities with the most new doctors graduated in 2021 charge:

-Autonomous University of Central America (UACA)

-Latin University

-University of Ibero-America (Unibe)

-University of Medical Sciences (Ucimed)

52 universities give degrees in Costa Rica, which ones graduate more professionals?

There is also the option of public university education. However, facing admission exams with a cut that not all people manage to pass, they continue with their professional dream in non-state options.

The degree in this career sets a minimum time of five years to complete the program, on average. The maximum period to become a doctor is not established, for which the amounts may be higher depending on the time of the career.

Financial entities resort to mortgages so that, in the event that the debtor fails to fulfill their part of the contract, there is real estate that responds and covers the acquired debt.

In addition to banks, another financing option is through the National Education Loan Commission (Conape). Said institution placed a total amount of ¢4,081 million in loans to study Medicine and was the second major for which the most credits were approved (288), after Nursing (292).

In Conape the interest rate is 4.5% and the terms range from four and a half years to nine years. The mortgage guarantee applies to amounts greater than ¢19 million.

Medicine prices and financing copied!

Unibe delivered a total of 172 undergraduate degrees in Medicine and Surgery in 2021 and the cost of the degree in 2022 was quoted at more than ¢35 million (includes five boarding blocks).

The UACA was the second that more people graduated in this race, with 68; the price of the studies was ¢24 million (graduation requirements pending) this year.

At Ucimed, the course costs more than the ¢40 million (without the cost of graduation rights) and the previous year it graduated 41 new professionals.

Universidad Latina graduated 31 people and the proforma for this year reflected an investment of just over ¢28 million.

The National Bank (BN) has a program called BN Educational Solutions in which it offers lower amount conditions for installments of up to ¢150,000 difference compared to your personal credit.

Under this option, the financing conditions for each amount are as follows:

¢24,064,800: fee from ¢328,369.54.

¢28,132,397: fee from ¢383,872.81.

¢35,014,281: fee from ¢477,777.65.

¢40,127,516: fee from ¢547,548.87.

The maximum term is also established at 20 years in colones, with a mortgage guarantee.

According to the latest Labor Radiography of the National Council of Rectors (Conare), a 4.7% of medical professionals are unemployed. Those who work in this field are mostly concentrated in the state sector.