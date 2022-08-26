How much does it cost to study for a degree in the United States?

Snapchat CEO pays off grads’ student debts 1:18

(CNN Spanish) — Studying a degree in the United States involves a large investment and many students choose to apply for student loans to pay tuition fees, which, both in private and public universities, is still much higher than in other countries in Europe and Latin America.

Such is the burden that the government of President Joe Biden this week approved a plan to give a break to around 45 million Americans who have paid for their university studies with loans, which is equivalent to US $ 1,600 million dollars. The plan contemplates canceling a part of the debt to those who have applied for federal student loans.

But, how much does it cost to study a career in the United States? It all depends, of course, on the type of university you want to attend: public or private. It also influences the career you choose and what state you decide to go to study. In addition, you must take into account the costs of renting housing and food if you decide to go to a university away from your parents’ home. Here we give you an idea of ​​what higher education costs in the country.

How much does it cost to study for a degree in the US?

According to the report from the College Board, an organization that develops tests and helps millions of students in the United States prepare for university admission, the average costs of tuition and fees for full-time university students in 2021 -2022 are as follows:

Four-year public university in the state: $10,740, $170 more than in 2020-21 (1.6% before adjusting for inflation).

Out-of-state four-year public college: $27,560, $410 more than 2020-21 (1.5% before adjusting for inflation).

Two-year public college in the district: $3,800, $50 more than 2020-21 (1.3% before adjusting for inflation).

Private nonprofit four-year college: $38,070, $800 more than 2020-21 (2.1% before adjusting for inflation).

The College Board study also estimates average budgets for each student including tuition and fees, room and board, books and other supplies, transportation, and personal expenses:

Public university student in the district (two years), the budget ranges from US$ 18,830

Public university student in the state (four years) US$ 27,330

Out-of-state public university student (four years) US$44,150

Private non-profit university student (four years) US$ 55,800

Studying a degree in the US is more expensive than in Europe or Latin America

The United States is among the top 3 most expensive countries, at least for international students, according to the Education Data Initiative, a team of researchers that compiles data and statistics on the US education system.

In the European Union, although there are programs for student mobility with the intention of generating cultural exchanges, each member country establishes its own educational policies. In Germany, for example, going to a public university is free and a private one can cost you up to US$35,000. In France, tuition fees at public universities are among the most affordable on the bloc with an average cost of $240 a year.

While in Latin America studying at a university can be much cheaper than the United States or Europe, considering that most countries offer free or heavily discounted tuition at their public universities.

With information from Chandelis Duster