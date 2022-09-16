Entertainment

How much does it cost to study Mark Zuckerberg’s career at Harvard? | Harvard Scholarships | United States | | answers

Photo of James James22 mins ago
0 24 3 minutes read

Harvard, is a university that always stands out among the top of the most recognized and prestigious in the United States and the world. Located in the state of Massachusetts, the educational institution of 386 years It has had among its students characters such as John F. Kennedy, Barack Obama, Natalie Portman, Tommy Lee Jones, and even the founder of Facebook, Mark Zuckerberg. The latter did not finish the race Computer’s science up to 12 years later. In this note we tell you about Harvard costs, scholarships and exams.

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James22 mins ago
0 24 3 minutes read

Related Articles

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, an 11-year relationship that had a rocky start

7 seconds ago

To discover or enjoy again: five films where Angelina Jolie shows all her talent

11 mins ago

tailored suit and lace dress

33 mins ago

Series to marathon today available on Disney + Spain

44 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button