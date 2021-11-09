Business

How much does John Elkann – Auto World earn

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman7 hours ago
0 24 1 minute read

John Elkann he could be the highest paid manager in Italy. The president of Stellantis, a car manufacturer resulting from the merger between FCA and PSA, would have accumulated considerable wealth over the last ten years, receiving on average twenty million euros a year from the companies it controls within the Exor holding, essentially the family business more ‘direct’ of the Agnelli dynasty.

According to what is reconstructed by ‘Domani’, Elkann would take a salary of over 8.5 million euros from Exor, much more than what someone like Warren Buffett, who takes 380,000 dollars from Berkshire Hathaway, gets for himself. “Exor’s financial statements report that Elkann’s compensation rose from just under one million euros in 2008 to over 10 million in 2019, and then dropped to 8.5 million last year, when all the board members agreed wages are reduced in times of Covid. The figures include base salaries and the estimated costs to the company of stock compensation from all subsidiaries; however, the latter underestimate the actual amount of Elkann’s earnings on share plans“, We read in Stefano Feltri’s newspaper.

Thanks to stock options and other transactions, Elkann would have earned 160 million euros over the last ten years, for an average of 16 million euros per year. But in addition to these, other bonuses and various salaries must be added, to reach the figure of 20 million euros every year. There has never been a protest about this economic gain within the boards of directors and from investors, who are especially interested in the value of the companies – which work properly around the management of John Elkann.

Meanwhile, Exor continues to grind important transactions: recently it reached an agreement for the sale of PartnerRe to the French company Covéa for 9 billion dollars (7.7 billion euros). “With that liquidity, Exor will be able to think a little bigger in its strategy of acquiring high-potential companies“, Writes Forbes.

FP | By the editorial staff

ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

Source link

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman7 hours ago
0 24 1 minute read
Photo of Zach Shipman

Zach Shipman

Zach is 47 years old and writes gaming technology and entertainment news for us. Every news of him is very true, so he is our writer. Suhail has 5 years of writing experience. Zach Email: zach@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Inflation is starting to become a serious problem for the eurozone economy

1 week ago

How to win a trip to Namibia with TIM Party Collection

3 days ago

Discount on invoices and bonuses for villas: that’s what changes

18 hours ago

Tesla, in 2 million (58%) on Twitter advises Elon Musk to sell the shares to avoid paying taxes. Title down on the stock exchange

9 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button