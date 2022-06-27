How much does Julia Roberts earn per movie?

define precisely how much does an actor or actress earn per moviewhoever it is, is somewhat complicated because, in general, do not have a fixed cachebut it varies depending on variables such as success, popularity and recognition obtained through awards and distinctions over the years.

Although each project is a specific case, Julia Roberts She has come to establish herself as one of the great stars of Hollywood, which places her in the select group of the highest paid performers in the world.

so reported Varietywho last year shared a list with the best-priced actors and actresses of 2021. According to it, the protagonist of Pretty Woman Y A place called Notting Hill got a total of $25 million for his performance in leave the world behindfilm of Netflix whose premiere is expected in 2023.

This is what Julia Roberts looks like today – Source: Instagram Julia Roberts (/juliaroberts)

In line with this, it must be said that both Roberts and Jennifer Lawrence (who earned the same amount of money for his work at Don’t Look Up) are the first women to appear in the report: both are quite far from the $100 million what did he get Daniel Craig for the two sequels Knives Out.

Leave the world behind: what is known about the new film by Julia Roberts

the of leave the world behind is not an exceptional case in the career of Julia Roberts, and this is because the 54-year-old actress has been for at least 2 decades one of the best-selling artists in the industry.

Just remember that for Erin Brockovicha film thanks to which he won the Oscar Award for Best Actressreceived a total of $20 million. A more recent example is that of Tangled… but happy: for just 4 working days in this film, Roberts won $3 million.

Regarding Leave the world behind, it is a project that is progressing slowly but surely. With no confirmed release date, it is known that in this film Roberts will share a cast with Denzel Washington, Ethan Hawke Y Mahershala Aliamong other artists.

At the same time, it will mark a new collaboration between her and Sam Esmailthe creator of mr robot with whom he already worked in the series homecoming.What do you think? Were you aware of the incredible amount of money he made Julia Roberts thanks to his newest movie?