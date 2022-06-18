Entertainment

How much does Kim Kardashian have to pay after damaging Marilyn Monroe’s dress?

Everything seems to indicate that now Kim Kardashian faces a large debt by damaging a dress of Marilyn Monroebecause although great care was taken when being carried, it seems that it was not quite right.

As you may remember, Kim used and damaged one of the beautiful dresses of the famous Marilyn Monroe in the met gala which took place on May 2, 2022.

Without a doubt, this caused an invaluable loss for fashion and art, due to the fact that the model and businesswoman ended up irreparably damaging the expensive garment.

It is worth mentioning that the information, accompanied by photographs, was released by collector Scott Fortner indicating that there is no way to repair the damage due to the fragility of the materials.

This despite only wearing it for a few minutes on the runway and losing weight to wear it to the event.

But that’s not all, since a video was also leaked in which you can see the model’s team trying to put on the Marilyn Monroe dress that was damaged and finally failed to close completely, however, it was fixed at the time for that the famous Kim Kardashian did not drop.

It is important to mention that this dress was designed by the Parisian designer Jean Louis in 1962 and used the same year by Marilyn Monroe to sing Happy Birthday Mr. President to US President John F. Kennedy.

It should be noted that Marilyn Monroe’s dress currently has a value of 114 thousand dollars due to the age and historical importance of the garment.

However, experts propose that Kim pay a proportional amount, that is, approximately 10 million dollars.

However, in defense of the model and businesswoman, others propose that the debt be absorbed by the owner of the dress: Ripley’s Belive It or Not.

This company acquired it at auction for 4.8 million dollars, since it was the one who decided to give it to it to be presented at the event.

Without a doubt, this is a terrible mistake, which either the owner or Kim Kardashian will have to pay for.

In fact, after filing a series of strict requirements, including making changes to the outfit, they agreed to lend it to him.

Once the event, which took place on May 2 at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, was completed, the garment valued at 10 million dollars was returned to its original owners to continue its exhibition at Ripley’s Hollywood.

