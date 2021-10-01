News

How much does KITT cost? David Hasselhoff’s “Supercar” is for sale

Posted on
KITT, the car star of the show “Supercar” (in original “Knight Rider“), which aired from 1982 to 1986, is for sale on eBay. This is a very faithful replica and, above all, as the seller writes, in “excellent condition“.

KITT, the Supercar car is reborn and is also for sale

KITT, the supercar of the future

The adventures of Michael Knight (David Hasselhoff) and his super car have also become a cult in Italy. The policeman in fact fights crime in his car, KITT, acronym for Knight Industries Two Thousand, named after the builder, Knight Industries. KITT it is none other than one Pontiac Firebird Trans Am entirely painted black on the outside and equipped with futuristic accessories inside, including theartificial intelligence which allows her to speak and behave like a human being.

David Hasselhoff, selfie with the Stradale agents after a check

Restored model, it costs 40 thousand euros

The series has generated many followers but above all many fans around the world. One of them, from the UK, bought the car in May 2019, restoring it completely as not in good condition. The job took a lot of patience and a lot of money, but in the end a perfect replica came out, so much so that the owner claims the car speaks just like KITT, you play music and even some jokes. The engine is also the flagship, a 5-liter Knight Rider KITT V8. Small “gem” not to be underestimated: the bodywork is signed by Hasselhoff himself. The car traveled just over 150 thousand km. The price, at the time of this writing, it is hovering on 40,000 euros.

The 10 most famous cars in cinema and TV

