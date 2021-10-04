How much does Leonardo DiCaprio make? Here is the dizzying heritage of the talented pupil of Martin Scorsese

To introduce Leonardo Dicaprio it is something almost superfluous, its name speaks for itself, there is no doubt. His person is among the most successful, acclaimed and followed on the Hollywood scene. His fame undoubtedly increases the curiosity of the public who, among other things, also wonder how much the actor can earn: this is what we know about it.

Leonardo DiCaprio: the actor’s earnings

Leonardo DiCaprio, born on 11 November of 1971 to Los Angeles, is undoubtedly among the actors who most represent the high class of Hollywood cinema. From a very young age he has always shown a certain propensity for acting, even making some appearances in TV series. The debut, however, comes in 1991 with the film Critters 3, directed by Kristine Peterson.

The first thick film, which points this out to critics, is Want to start over, first released in 1993, under the direction of Michael Caton-Jones. After that, we see a series of really great value film productions, like Happy birthday Mr. Grape (Lasse Hallstrom, 1993) or even Romeo + Juliet by William Shakespeare (Buz Luhrmann, 1996). The real turning point, however, came in 1997, thanks to a colossal which to date everyone has heard of, at least once in their life.

We are talking about the mammoth and very famous Titanic, directed by James Cameron. The young Leonardo DiCaprio is here alongside the equally young Kate Winslet to interpret a poignant and wonderful love story aboard the ocean liner that everyone is well known for. It is one of the greatest successes of the actor’s career which, in fact, has brought him more income. After this work, DiCaprio’s road went all uphill and the accumulated successes were many.

After masterpieces such as The wolf of Wall Street, Inception and many others, in 2016 he finally managed to bring home a Oscar for Best Actor for its interpretation in Revenant, directed by Alejandro González Iñárritu. In short, this sensational career will certainly bring with it an equally fabulous heritage. Indeed, the actor can boast a portfolio of the beauty of $ 260 million net. A mind-boggling stuff, no doubt whatsoever.

