How Much Does Matt Damon Make? Here is the patrimony of the star of The Guardians of Destiny

This evening Matt Damon back on tv with The guardians of fate, the 2011 film written and directed by George Nolfi, based on a 1954 short story by Philip K. Dick, Repair Team. Over the years, however, the actor has also taken part in very successful franchises, so let’s find out some information about his heritage.

According to the latest data available to us, Matt Damon has earned large sums of money from the saga related to Jason Bourne, reaching a total of over 10 million dollars. No less important were films of the caliber of Will Hunting: Rebel Genius or The Departed which allowed him to gross another several million dollars, plus various nominations for the main existing film awards.

According to the latest estimates, Matt Damon’s assets are around $ 96 million, and this makes him one of the richest actors of the moment. Probably only Christopher Nolan’s fortune currently exceeds that of the Guardians of Destiny star.

Among other things, Matt Damon has said he is against superhero films, guilty in his opinion of having monopolized the film industry at the expense of lesser reality. In his opinion, in fact, the crisis of cinema has to do strictly with the advance of cinecomics. Despite this, Matt Damon did not miss a cameo in Thor: Love and Thunder.