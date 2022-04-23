How much does Mohamed Salah ask to continue in Liverpool?

AFP

the egyptian striker Mohammed Salah admitted this Friday in an interview in the magazine FourFourTwo who still does not know if he will renew his contract with the Liverpoolwhich expires in 2023.

Still in the race to win four titles (League Cup, Premier League, Champions League and English Cup), Jürgen Klopp’s players sign a magnificent season led by Salahtop scorer (22 goals) and best passer (twelve goal assists) in the Premier League.

What Salah would win

But the issue of the 29-year-old’s contract renewal has been preoccupying Anfield since the start of the season. According to the English media, the Egyptian would ask the club for a salary of around 500,000 pounds a week (595,000 euros/around 642,000 dollars or 12,976,454 Mexican pesos), which would make him in the highest paid player of the Premier League.

“I have more than a year left on my contract. I think the fans know what I want, but not everything revolves around the money in the contract“he explained to the magazine FourFourTwo. “So I don’t know, I can’t tell you exactly.”

The striker became one of the best players in the world since his arrival at the Reds in 2017, from Roma, scoring 155 goals in 245 games.

It was in 2020 one of the main architects of the Reds’ first Premier League title in 30 yearsa year after having conquered the Champions.

“This club represents many things for me. I have given everything for the club and everyone noticed“, he added. “I have lived incredible moments here, winning titles, conquering individual trophies. This club is like a family for me.”

Salah acknowledged that a departure from Liverpool would be a difficult decision: “Playing in this environment and seeing that the fans always support me… It would be a very sad moment.”