How Much Does Natalie Portman Make? Here is the heritage of the talented actress of Israeli origin

Natalie Portman she is among those actresses who do not need to be introduced in the slightest. In addition to being recognized by critics as one of the best performers of recent years, she has a career behind her that speaks for itself. This is why many wonder how much the actress can bring home with her works: the figure is staggering.

Natalie Portman: the actress’s earnings

Natalie Portman, born on June 9 of 1981 (41 years) a Jerusalem, is certainly among the most acclaimed actresses of the moment. Her debut comes in 1994, when she was 15 and was taken in the film Leon, directed by Luc Besson, with Jean Reno at his side. The world of cinema noticed her immediately and, from that moment, a wonderful career has emerged.

In the following years we see her in really well-known films, such as Beautiful Girls (Ted Demme, 1996), but also Mars Attacks! (Tim Burton, 1996). In the meantime, however, he also decides to enroll at Harvard University, where in 2003 he graduated in psychology. This, however, does not keep her away from the world of entertainment at all and, for this reason, we then see her later on the big screen to interpret the Queen Padme Amidala in Star Wars, between 1999 and 2005.

Shortly after comes the first important recognition: in 2005 he received the Golden Globe as Best Supporting Actress for her performance in Closer (Mike Nichols, 2004), which also earned her a nomination in the same category as the Globe at the Oscars. Later we also see it in V for Vendetta (James McTeigue, 2006) for which he also makes the extreme gesture of shaving his hair to zero. In the end, theOscar arrives and how: in 2011 she was recognized as Best Actress for her performance in The black Swan, by Darren Aronofsky.

This varied and so important career can only bear fruit that is equally important. In fact, we see that his portfolio turns out to be proportionate to his fame. The Israeli actress manages to bring home the beauty of every year $ 90 million net. A frightening figure.

