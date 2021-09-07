How much does Pele make? The heritage of O Rei, one of the richest footballers in the world

When it comes to Pele it is always difficult to distinguish, as it was for Maradona, between man and myth. The whole world, however, is now apprehensive about the state of health of O Rei, recently operated on for a colon cancer.

Pelé, who will turn 81 in October, stated in a social post that “I will face this match with a smile on my face, lots of optimism and joy to live surrounded by the love of my family and friends“.

Elected by FIFA as Footballer of the century, Pelé in his career lived almost entirely with the shirt of Santos, only at the end of his career was there an American interlude with i NY Cosmos, is still the holder of the world record of goals scored: 1281 in 1363 games played.

Having won three world championships with the jersey as a protagonist Brazil he made him become a legend, but the Brazilian champion was also very good at knowing how to manage his career once he hung up his boots.

But how much Pele earns? On the net assets from O Rei there are several estimates, but without a doubt he can be considered one of the highest paid footballers in the world thanks also to a wise use of his image.

Pelé’s heritage

Despite the rivers of ink spilled in recent decades, it will probably never come to a conclusion regarding the inevitable question: who was the best footballer of all time between Pele and Maradona?

Unlike the unforgettable Argentine champion, who was related to O Rei from a sincere friendship, off the pitch Pele he had a more ordinary existence managing to build a sort of small empire around his legendary figure.

According to the specialized site Playersbio, during his career as a football player Pele would have earned in total 15 million dollars, 6 of which would have been guaranteed by the NY Cosmos. To these should be added about 14 million deriving from sponsorship contracts with brands such as Puma, Hublot and Volkswagen.

Over the years in addition to having starred in the famous film Escape to Victory along with Sylvester Stallone, he was the subject of films and documentaries as well as being appointed ambassador for the United Nations and declared Brazil’s “National Treasure”.

Important gains have come from his autobiographies, which have become real best sellers, then investing in splendid properties that have increased their value over time. Despite this, since 2008 it receives a pension of almost 1,000 euros per month as a former professional athlete.

“But I didn’t get rich in football like today’s players do – said the former footballer in 2009 – I have earned through gyms and advertising, when I stopped gambling I did a lot of publicity“.

Always second at the moment Playersbio his estimated net worth would be $ 115 million, a treasure that puts him behind only recent football stars, from Cristiano Ronaldo and Messi through Ibrahimovic and Neymar, in the special ranking of the richest footballers in the world.