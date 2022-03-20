How much does PS5 and Xbox Series consume? Some simple recommendations to save energy

Sleep mode, energy saving, streaming applications and the management of our setup among our tips.

The new generation of consoles It was accompanied by great expectations about its hardware, a power that players are eager to see how far companies are able to go with their new video games. But this power always comes from the hand of some consumption figures that have come to worry even the United States environmental protection agency. But how much do our consoles really consume and what options allow us to save on the electricity bill?

Broadly speaking, as the Xataka consumption test indicates, PS5 moves in consumption of about 55 watts at low workloadwhile at full performance usually work on a 220 watts. These figures are significantly above its last model of the last generation, the PS4 PRO, which moved between 40 watts of consumption at low performance and 170 full power. It must be taken into account that throughout the generation these figures can increase with certain games.

The case of Microsoft is somewhat more complex, since it has faced the new generation with two different consoles that seek to cover different market niches. Xbox Series X, the company’s most powerful console, handles close to 60 watts of consumption at low performance, while reaches 200 watts at full capacity. Xbox Series S, the smallest of the family, consumes about 40 watts at low power, while staying on a contained 95 watts at maximum power. We can see a higher efficiency compared to Xbox One X, which was maintained at a consumption of more than 70 watts at low performance, exceeding 190 watts when we were looking for high demands.

Xbox Series S consumes about half that Xbox Series XAlthough we are talking about general figures, each game can lead the consoles to reflect different consumption figures, even becoming more efficient than its previous models moving games of the past generation. In the tests carried out by Eurogamer, PS5 showed some best consumption figures with Rise of the Tomb Raider than PS4 PRO, staying at 107 watts compared to 147 watts for its previous generation. If we talk about PS5 games, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales would consume little more than 200 wattswith slight differences between its performance and fidelity modes.

Xbox Series X also reflects a greater efficiency in last generation games, consuming 151 watts with Rise of the Tomb Raider, compared to 170 watts that Xbox One X consumed with this same title. Yes we turn off both consoles outright, PS5 still drawing 1.3 watts while Xbox Series X hovers under 2 watts.

The sleep mode of instant resume on Xbox Series X consumes about 29 wattsa figure that encourages us to use the mode of energy savingwhich consumes up to 20 times less, also allowing us to carry out downloads and updates. On PS5, standby oscillates in its consumption depending on whether you are completely off the network or performing updates and downloads, varying between a negligible 1.5 watts and 36 watts discharge. As you can imagine, the great saver is Nintendo Switch, with consumption that revolves around 10 and 18 wattsas recorded in the Energy Use Calculator registry.

You must take into account the consumption of the television or sound equipmentBut if you want to reduce every possible watt, you have to keep a few things in mind. you may have one Smart TVor failing that, some device such as Apple TV or Amazon Fire Stick, however, your consoles also have players from streaming platforms such as Netflix, HBO Max, Amazon Prime, Twitch or Disney Plus. You should know that your consoles can consume between 10 and 25 times more energy than any of these devices, according to data shared by NRDC.

Something that is obvious, but you must take into account when you prepare your ‘setup’, is the consumption of associated devices to your consoles. In most cases, the size of your tvchoosing between a large screen or a monitor from which to play closer, can be determined by a matter of space, habits or initial expense on the screen, however, will have a direct impact on consumption. Similarly, if we use the sound of television, we use a large stereo surround sound or headphones, it will have a direct impact on the energy expenditure.

As for the devices and peripherals with which you play your console, it is very common for them to be connected to the same power strip. This can be a waste on many occasions if you do not choose the appropriate strip and placement. Our recommendation is that you choose a type of power strip that allows you to partially unplug your equipment. If you have left your console in sleep mode because you plan to download an update and in order not to turn it off, you keep everything else connected, you can continue generating a small involuntary expense. You can also find power strips with on and off from foot switches, to facilitate the habit of disconnecting the set.

In any case, you must be clear that these are nothing more than small gestures that can help you save energy and have a bigger awareness of energy consumption of your equipment, but that will not drastically change your electricity bill. However, it can be used so that, if you are not used to it, you begin to review the consumption around you more regularly, helping some good habits energy that accompany you in your life.

at low performance at high performance PS4Pro 40w 170w PS5 55w 220w xbox onex 70w 190w xbox series x 60w 200w Xbox Series S 50w 95w

