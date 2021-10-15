How Much Does Robert Downey Jr. Make? All about the heritage of the Iron of the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Born in New York on April 4, 1965, Robert Downey Jr. approaches the set from an early age, under the wing of his father, who, at the age of 5, directs it in Pound. The first ballet lessons he follows when he is just 10 years old.

The first impact with the TV is bad, being fired from Saturday Night Live with his colleagues after a few episodes, given the low ratings. Yet, in the second half of the Eighties she had the good fortune (and merit) to work in some Hollywood productions, alongside colleagues such as Molly Ringwald in Hey … are you there? and a very young Uma Thurman in The great promise.

Robert Downey: from the abyss to space!

In Air America (1990) by Roger Spottiswood, and stars opposite Mel Gibson, who becomes his great friend and would grant him an entrance in blockbusters. In 1992, directed by Richard Attenborough, he played Charlie Chaplin in Charlot, which earned him a nomination for the Oscar as best protagonist. They follow America Today by Robert Altman e Natural Born Killers.

Loading... Advertisements

The dark side, however, risks sucking it up definitively: since 1996 trials and hospitalizations for abuse or possession of narcotic substances they follow each other relentlessly. The threat of his now ex-wife not to show him the son Indio pushes him to change.

Thanks to the concrete help of Mel Gibson, who pays insurance to grab him as the protagonist of the musical The Singing Detective, produced by him, begins its slow rebirth towards increasingly incisive roles. In 2008 the successes of Tropic Thunder (which earned him the second nomination for the Oscar, as a supporting character) e mostly Iron Man push him high in the box office star magnet chart.

The last decade is mainly characterized by the franchise Avengers, where Tony Stark still is, and since the founding of his production company, the Team Downey, along with his second wife Susan, whom he himself referred to as thelifeline. Robert Downey Junior’s estimated estate is 300 million dollars (source Celebrity Net Worth).

Read also Christopher Nolan and Warner Bros: has the relationship come to an end?