How much does Sofia Vergara earn? Assets and proceeds of the actress

Sofia Vergara is thehighest paid actress in the world: overcoming Angelina Jolie, many may wonder how much he earns and how much is the fortune of the interpreter known for the role of Gloria in Modern Family.

Sofia Vergara’s career has many roles between cinema and TV but the Colombian actress, naturalized American, is mostly known for having taken part in more than 250 episodes of Modern Family, one of the most awarded and appreciated series by American and international critics.

A role that launched Vergara’s career and earned her the title of highest paid actress in the world within the current entertainment landscape.

Sofia Vergara: how much does she earn? Assets and takings of the Modern Family actress

AND Forbes to crown her: with 43 million dollars Sofia Vergara is the highest paid actress in the world in 2020. The data is relevant and also highlights the incidence of the coronavirus on the film industry which temporarily knocked out Hollywood and several actresses who dominated the ranking last year.

Scarlett Johansson, who only last year was first, is now out of the top 10 while Angelina Jolie is overtaken by Vergara (with a difference of 8 million dollars).

The takings of Sofia Vergara derive from its role in Modern Family, who has 11 seasons to his credit today, and from the role of judge in America’s Goes Talent.

Loading... Advertisements

Forbes has been keeping an eye on Vergara for several years: already since 2011 she is in fact included in the first position in the ranking of the highest paid actresses on TV with a profit that has gone from 19 to 37 million dollars in the span of only 3 years.

Sofia Vergara starts as a model for fashion shows, catalogs and calendars moving within the TV in Latin America, then moving to ABC in the States with Dirty Sexy Money (canceled after a few episodes). 2009 is the year of the turning point by joining the cast of the first season of Modern Family until today.

Despite some appearances on the big screen (the main ones in the ensemble film New Year’s Eve in New York And Machete Kills) Vergara remains anchored to the world of the American small screen, from which her main earnings and the affection of the public derive. She is currently married since 2015 with actor Joe Manganiello.