How much does the artist who covered the tattoos that Nodal got in honor of Beli charge per hour?

Behind the Breakup of Belinda and Christian Nodalmuch has been speculated about the tattoos that the singer-songwriter did in honor of the interpreter of ‘Sapito’; because while some argued that it would be difficult to cover the remains of that love, others claimed that Nodal would manage to “disguise” the trace that Beli left on his skin.

It was so he author of “Bottle after bottle” ended up covering tattoo that said “Beli” and it was located near one of his ears, for which he turned to the artist Raphael Valdeza professional tattoo artist who recently revealed that the tattoo transformation process began shortly before the breakup was officially announced.

Furthermore, as has been speculated in recent days, this was not the only tattoo that Christian Nodal decided to get rid ofbecause others were also already covered with ink and although Raphael Valdez He did not give details about it, he indicated that they will continue working on one of them.

How much did it cost Nodal to get rid of the tattoos he got for Belinda?

Although it is unknown the exact amount that Christian Nodal spent on covering the tattoos that referred to his ex-fiancée, it is known that the tattoo artist who did this work charges millions of dollars for his art.

In fact, according to Mónica Noguera, host of the program ‘De Primera Mano’, Raphael Valdez He charges between $300 and $1,500 an hour, depending on various factors, such as the difficulty of the tattoo and the skin type of the person who will serve as his canvas.

In national currency, this amount translates to approximately 6,000 and 30,400 pesos, an amount that probably varied depending on the fact that, as previously stated, the artistic intervention required several sessions.

Raphael Valdez it’s a professional tattooist who has worked on the skin of important celebrities such as David and Victoria Beckham; Cara Delevingne; Dami Lovato and Kylie Jenner.

Can you imagine what tattoo Nodal will cover Belinda’s eyes with?

