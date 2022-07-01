They do not fight for a house, for a car, or for a farm. Nor for child support or alimony. The legal dispute between Brad Pitt Y Angelina Jolie It is for a dream castle that is located in the south of France, in the Provence region. It is the Chateau Miraval, a building built in the 13th century and whose original purpose was to house religious rites and celebrations, to later be re-functionalized as a winery. It is surrounded by a magnificent vineyard from which a delicious sweet rosé wine emerges.

In 2016, when they began the divorce process and while they resolved what the custody of the children in common would be like and the division of most of the assets, they had agreed to set aside the fate of the French castle. Even Brad Pitt He assured that at the time he reached an understanding with Angelina Jolie so that she would not sell her share, unless he agreed. So much pitt What Jolie They discovered the place when they traveled for an edition of the Cannes festival and were amazed. They first rented it and then bought it, and they celebrated their wedding there in 2014.

Chateau Miraval, the castle for which Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie fight

How much does the French castle cost for which Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are fighting

According to a recent indictment of Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie he wanted to harm him since Miraval became his “exciting” project that allowed him to establish himself as a benchmark among rosé wine producers. According to the proposal of pitt, Jolie he sold 50% of Chateau Miraval without his consent in October 2021 to ‘Tenute del Mondo’, who now wants to take control of the winery, which drives the actor to despair. For his part, the version of Angelina Jolie It was given by her lawyers: “After making several offers to her ex-husband, and knowing that the business would be inherited by her children, she found a business partner with experience in this industry.”

The Chateau Miraval is an architectural jewel that has vineyards that occupy about 30 hectares, where one hundred percent organic grapes are grown with the purpose of producing a rosé varietal. It houses a heliport, a swimming pool, a chapel, and has a total of 25 rooms that are decorated with fashion furniture. The market value of the property amounts to 164 million dollars.

Other times, when Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie were the most representative couple in Hollywood

Now, the relevant authority must define whether the lawsuit raised by Brad Pitt will continue or be dismissed.