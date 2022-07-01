Entertainment

How much does the French castle cost for which Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are fighting

Photo of James James2 hours ago
0 49 2 minutes read

They do not fight for a house, for a car, or for a farm. Nor for child support or alimony. The legal dispute between Brad Pitt Y Angelina Jolie It is for a dream castle that is located in the south of France, in the Provence region. It is the Chateau Miraval, a building built in the 13th century and whose original purpose was to house religious rites and celebrations, to later be re-functionalized as a winery. It is surrounded by a magnificent vineyard from which a delicious sweet rosé wine emerges.

In 2016, when they began the divorce process and while they resolved what the custody of the children in common would be like and the division of most of the assets, they had agreed to set aside the fate of the French castle. Even Brad Pitt He assured that at the time he reached an understanding with Angelina Jolie so that she would not sell her share, unless he agreed. So much pitt What Jolie They discovered the place when they traveled for an edition of the Cannes festival and were amazed. They first rented it and then bought it, and they celebrated their wedding there in 2014.

Topics

Source link

Photo of James James2 hours ago
0 49 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Ranking of the most famous HBO series in the United States

4 mins ago

The 10 best LGTBIQ+ movies and series on Disney+

14 mins ago

Cameron Diaz comes out of retirement thanks to Jamie Foxx – KION546

25 mins ago

Lionel Messi on top in Ibiza, with his wife Antonela very sexy in a swimsuit

26 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button