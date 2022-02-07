How much does the mind affect our state of health? – Targatocn.it

Insomnia, anxiety, depression, phobias, chronic pain, gastrointestinal disorders, how much can a negative mental attitude influence their genesis? As early as the late 1800s, many scholars believed that the mind played a primary role in pathological processes.

They reiterated that, using the right mental attitude, it was possible to expand awareness, control extraordinary physical and psychological energies, and by strengthening the will and increasing creativity, even influencing the evolution of certain diseases. Thus, at the beginning of the twentieth century the philosophy of “Positive thought”founded on the belief that the cause of most of the discomfort was to be attributed to “negative thinking”.

The supporters of this philosophy thought that criticism, the inferiority complex, the rigidity and mental weakness, did nothing but induce negative thinking, while to trigger and attract positivity it was necessary to have confidence in oneself and in one’s abilities, looking for always the “best” in every situation! What was proposed was a reasoning by antithesis: a reversal of the negativity to find the positivity.

So “being optimistic” was considered a first, but important step in that evolutionary process, so much pursued by man, to try to reach and maintain as much as possible a psychophysical, social and spiritual balance. I like to think: “If it is true that we are what we think and that it is not possible not to think, because thinking of not thinking implies that we are thinking, then we just have to educate our mind to think positive!”. Of course, we are talking about a thought that comes from a healthy, balanced, open, creative mind, used to change, trained in knowledge. The ideology of positive thinking holds that it is precisely the different disposition of man’s mind that determines his destiny.

How many times have you heard yourself say: “Come on, don’t always think negative!”. Certain! If I manage to transform negativity into positivity, to always see an opening and a way out, my whole life will take on a different quality, a different meaning … a different purpose! But it is very important to underline that the “Positive thought”although it is a powerful energy, it alone is not enough to be able to achieve results. And this is because, it represents only the beginning of an educational process, during which he himself must be transduced into “Creative thinking”given its dynamic aspect.

In short, to obtain a result, it is not enough to think or desire change, but we must put ourselves in the conditions to be able to make it happen. Positive thinking indicates the project, the reference model, while creative thinking indicates the implementation phase, the real implementation of change.

Therefore, positive thinking is useful, but not sufficient: we must put into practice, “be the action”! Indeed, positive thinking, alone, in some ways can be dangerous, because it could lead to disappointments: just thinking that everything is for the best, when in reality it is not so it could be counterproductive, it could trap us in a world of illusions and False hopes. Even self-conviction can be a double-edged sword: after all, it is not enough to be convinced that you are in normal weight, intelligent or efficient, because the mirror, the professor or the office manager could at any time reveal the unequivocal reality of the facts!

Therefore, any reversal of the reasoning, from negative to positive, could prove useless, if not even harmful, going to corroborate the negative aspect that one would like to cancel. This is why we have come to elaborate the concept of “creative thinking”, as the final part, indispensable for solving a problem or overcoming any difficulty. Only by implementing an idea will the change be real! Between the positive thought that positively affirms the event and the creative thought that realizes it, the obligatory passage is the “proactive thought”, in which the “means” to implement the real conversion are: enthusiasm, passion and a great willpower, free from conditioning and prejudices.

The will is proper to creative thought, it is the effort immediately transformed into action, it is the intention translated into practice! And it is not enough to think of wanting to lose weight or to change jobs or life partner or to quit smoking, what matters is being able to do it, if we realize that those conditions, people or situations take away our health and vital energy. First we must realize the problem, we must identify it, analyze it and search for the causes that determine it, then we must admit that it exists, then think positively and evaluate what to do and, only later, act.

In this way, by transforming the situation, that is, by re-proposing it in a positive way and by acting appropriately, changes will be produced, first psychological and then physical. In all this, trust and self-esteem play an important role, because they are the ones who make the difference. So in difficult moments, let’s stop for a moment, reflect and listen to our body, listen to his voice, without stifling the symptoms, because they will be the ones to tell us about the imbalances.

Headaches or epigastric pain always tell of our wrong behavior: poor diet, drug or drug abuse, altered microbiota, wrong friends, an unhealthy relationship. After all, healing is a state that affects all three levels of man: physical, psychic and spiritual. The physical level is the most tangible one, where the symptoms are revealed; the psychological level is the energetic one; the spiritual level is that of “Universal mind”, Of pure thoughts, of first ideas, of archetypes, of cosmic consciousness, of free and intelligent choices. It is the level of the fundamental principles of equality and freedom.

According to the thought of Ethnomedicine, true, spontaneous, automatic healing always passes from the spiritual plane, and then involves the soul and the body. On a physical level we will have the disappearance of symptoms, on a psychic level we will have energetic changes, while on a spiritual level there will be a qualitative and evolutionary change. Thus there will be an expansion of consciousness, a sharpening of our intelligence, a rebalancing of all our components and the realization of our will. The “true” healing is possible only if a “true change” occurs, which, in turn, will stimulate the healing process that will always take place first in the energetic level, and then manifest itself in the physical one.

How many times, the people who follow me tell me, as the first improvements, precisely those in terms of energy! The problem is that, if we limit ourselves to acting only on the physical and symptomatic level, we will never arrive at a true recovery, but at a substitute for it. If we work only on the psychic level, we can only speak of a “recovery”, more or less gradual, but never complete. We need to “believe” in what we do, because truly healing means going further, resetting everything, resetting the system, canceling beliefs and conditioning! You have to take responsibility for your own health. So let’s start with small steps, starting to change our lifestyle, after all too Lamarck’s Epigenetics argues that it is our lifestyle (phenotype) that changes our body. It is our way of being and thinking that determines our state of health or illness.

We “cleanse” our body, our mind and the environment in which we live, trying to improve relationships with others, becoming more forgiving, more understanding, more charitable. Let’s free ourselves from confrontation and criticism, from judgments and forced convictions, improving our social attitude. After all, diseases are “sociopaths”: I get sick because I can’t adapt and I make bad choices!

In short, what we believe, think and do determines what we are! Thus, a negative mentality and an incorrect lifestyle can only make us sick, while a healthy optimism and a balanced and thoughtful action will keep us healthy. After all, our whole life is based on the interaction between us and our body, between us and the external environment.

With both systems, the body and the external world, we have a difficult and conflicting relationship: the body interacts with us through the symptoms, with a language that is not always easy to interpret, while the external environment puts us to the test through daily difficulties. affective, working, economic, family.

Hers is a continuous attack, a profound wear, which takes root in us, to the point of upsetting our thoughts, our relationships, our habits … our life! Unfortunately, most men are prone to suffer situations, to get used to a perennial dissatisfaction and a basic discontent that never leaves them, if not for brief flashes of illusory happiness.

So we learn to “Lick our wounds”, to “plug the holes” to “patch them up tears “and without giving ourselves time to recover, we throw ourselves headlong into a vortex of stress and anxieties with an increasingly pessimistic and hypochondriac attitude, with an increasingly tired mind, which can only help keep us … sick!