How much does The Rock make? Let’s find out about the heritage of the Skyscraper star

This evening The Rock is back on TV with Skyscraper, the 2018 film written and directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber. After a few years spent in the world of wrestling, Dwayne Johnson has landed in the cinema that matters, managing to enter some of the most successful franchises. So let’s find out how much his assets are.

Before becoming the actor we all know, The Rock took part in the main events of Raw, SmackDown and in real pay-per-view events that made him a real icon in the WWE landscape and beyond, even succeeding to enter the Times prestigious list of the 100 most influential people to the world in 2015.

According to rather reliable sources, it seems that his assets currently amount to about 450 million dollarTo which must necessarily be added the dizzying earnings of the last two years in which Dwayne Johnson accepted the role of Black Adam in the DCEU. It seems that his participation in this iconic franchise has allowed him to earn figures to say the least astronomical and it is no coincidence that The Rock has been one of the highest paid actors in recent years.

It should be borne in mind that a large part of the Skyscraper star’s earnings also comes from his Instagram account where the actor is particularly active. The Rock is in fact one of the most followed stars on social media and according to an analysis carried out by the marketing agency Hopper HQ, he even manages to earn up to 890 thousand euros for each single post.