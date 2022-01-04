How much and what do smokers who play sports risk more? Everything you need to know about smoking

I smoke, but I’m fine. Many think so, even for years. But the “healthy smoker” does not existSymptoms such as cough, phlegm and shortness of breath, which are considered “normal” for a smoker, are actually a sign of an ongoing respiratory disease. And if over 11 million Italians continue to light a cigarette every day (regardless of the 90 thousand deaths caused by tobacco every year in our country alone), there are also many sportsmen who more or less regularly give in to temptation. With dire consequences not only for health, given that iSmoking is certainly responsible for as many as 17 different types of cancer and another 40 different diseases, but also for their athletic performance.

When your breath is short –

How much does the use of tobacco affect the availability of breath? “In boys and adolescents a lot, even if only for 48-72 hours after the last cigarette has been extinguished – he replies, explains Roberto Boffi, head of the Pneumology and Anti-Smoking Center at the National Cancer Institute of Milan -: this is due to carbon monoxide, an odorless, colorless and tasteless poisonous gas which, however, removes oxygen from the muscles, including the respiratory ones, the heart and the brain “. And in adults? “Between 40 and 60 years old it is the middle age range in which the so-called smokers can arise COPD, which is chronic bronchitis or pulmonary emphysema, perhaps still at the initial stage. It is therefore better to stop smoking immediately, before irreversible damage to the bronchi and lungs makes sport a dangerous activity for health “.

And then there are the over 70s, who not infrequently continue to do sports today … “Stroke and heart attack can be subtly around the corner every time an” old “smoker makes intense efforts, such as those required by sport – he underlines Boffi -: what hurts most of tobacco are the years of smoking, rather than the daily cigarettes consumed. But it is never too late to give it a good cut, even as an elderly person, to recover a few years of still healthy and active life ”.

The dangers for smokers –

How much and what do smokers who play sports risk more? “When we play sports inevitably we hyperventilate, ie we breathe faster, a cause of the fatigue you feel – explains the expert -. If we have just smoked before or if we light a cigarette after exertion, the lungs absorb more of the harmful fine particles produced by the combustion of the cigarette. Which means more inflammation and oxidative stress, due to the formation of free radicals. In summary: smoking before and after physical activity hurts even more, especially the respiratory and cardiovascular systems “. Does it also apply to e-cigarettes and heated tobacco? “Yes, even if the PM10 released by electronic cigarettes with liquids is present in concentrations tens of times lower – explains Boffi -. The situation is different for the newest cigarettes with heated tobacco: there recent scientific data have shown an ability to cause inflammation and oxidative stress to the lungs and heart almost equal to traditional cigarettes “.

Even a few cigarettes hurt –

What if you smoke a little, for example 4 or 5 cigarettes a day? “Unfortunately, the damage is the same, as happens with passive smoking in non-smokers: in these cases the harmful substances find cleaner lungs, therefore more capable of absorbing them completely, because their filter function is more efficient. Therefore, the use of tobacco is harmful, always and in any case, not just abuse “. How long does it take to get back “normal“ if you stop? “The heartbeat slows down and the temperature of the hands and feet returns to normal from cold, just a few hours after the last cigarette has been extinguished. Then over the months and years our respiratory capacity recovers and, in about 10 years, we return to have almost the same risk of lung or bladder cancer, heart attack and stroke as those who have never smoked in the his life. So for an athlete the benefits can be tangible already immediately and then become more consistent as the weeks and months go by “.