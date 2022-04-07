How much does the vaccine protect against covid-19? CCSS analyzed risk of hospitalization and death according to dose

If I get vaccinated against covid-19 and complete my regimen, by how much do I increase my protection against covid-19? The Costa Rican Social Security Fund (CCSS) analyzed hospitalizations and deaths in people over five years of age – a population that can be vaccinated – between March 27 and April 2 of this year according to the doses received by each person. The study found that regardless of age or risk factors, getting inoculated does reduce all risks.

The unvaccinated in that period had a hospitalization rate of 13.1 per 100,000 unvaccinated, while in those who had the complete schedule the rate was 4.7 per 100,000. In other words, the odds of reaching a hospital as a result of covid-19 complications were 2.8 times higher in those who did not have a single dose.

The result was repeated when it was divided between the room and the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). For example, those not vaccinated in the classroom were 12 per 100,000, and with the complete schedule the risk was 2.85 times lower, that is, 4.2 per 100,000. Upon arrival in intensive care, the risk of those who have not been inoculated is 3 times higher in those who have not added a single vaccine: 1.1 per 100,000 unvaccinated versus 0.5 per 100,000 with a complete schedule.

“Covid vaccines are not magical, they do not guarantee us to be immortal, especially if we already have several health problems. Their promise is to lower the risk that we get complicated, and with this, have a greater chance of dying and here they are fully complying with that protection, ”specified the doctor specialist in vaccines Rodrigo Romero.

When deaths were analyzed, the probability of dying was almost twice as high in the unvaccinated. In those who had not been inoculated, 1.13 died per 100,000 and in those who had a complete scheme, deaths were seen in 0.64 per 100,000.

Due to the dates on which the report was analyzed, it coincides with the time in which the genomic surveillance data indicated that all the samples analyzed correspond to the omicron variant and this would be the only one circulating in the country (delta has ceased to be seen since early February in these studies), so the protection of the vaccine against this variant is maintained.

When is an outline considered complete?

This Tuesday, 484 people with covid-19 were reported in hospitals, 63 were in intensive care.

According to the report, there are two conditions in which a person has a complete regimen: the first is those over 12 years of age with three doses. The second is if you have two doses and you have not yet completed four months of the second vaccine to opt for a third, or children from 5 to 11 years old with two doses (because their schedule is two injections).

Adolescents and adults in whom more than four months have elapsed since their second application are considered incomplete regimens, as is the case with those who injected for the first time at least two weeks ago.

People who already have a dose but it was given less than two weeks ago are considered unvaccinated, as their body has not yet generated a sufficient immune response.

Unvaccinated are also younger

When you see the age of people in a hospital, the youngest are the unvaccinated, whose body had not yet generated sufficient defenses in case of dealing with the virus.

Among those not vaccinated, 59% of hospitalized patients are young, a figure that contrasts with 37% of those who have a complete schedule and with 1% who have a complete schedule already with the booster.

In addition, the vaccine also protects those who do not have risk factors. 44% of the unvaccinated deceased did not have a single risk factor, against 31% of those who had a complete schedule.

“If you are not vaccinated, even if you do not have risk conditions, you could still get to a hospital,” epidemiologist Roy Wong said in an interview.

Vaccination X-Ray

CCSS data updated to April 4 indicate that, in total, 4,358,705 nationals of all ages (84.4% of the national population) already have at least one dose. The second doses reach 4,008,446 inhabitants, 77.6% of the population. The third doses have reached 37.7% of the inhabitants (1,946,530).

If we take into account only the vaccinable population (those who are 5 years old or older), the first doses reach 90.81%, the second 83.51% and the third, which are only for those over 12, reach 43 .48% of this age group.

From December 24, 2020 to April 4, 2022, the CCSS has administered 10,313,681 biologicals.

The CCSS still has to reach 227,749 people over 12 years of age who have not been vaccinated for the first time.

