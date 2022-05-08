How much does Tom Holland know about Harry Potter?

Between 2001 and 2011, Harry Potter dominated the world of cinema and pop culture thanks to the films inspired by the work of JK Rowling who starred Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grintand were distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures. With fans around the world, one of the most famous of the saga seems to be Tom Hollandwho not only grew up in England, where the movies were shot, but is also just the right age to have grown up with these stories.

In an interview he conducted on a TV show BBCthe actor of spider-man underwent a questionnaire in which he showed how much he knows about the saga of the hogwarts wizard. The reality is that the results obtained left a lot to be desired and placed it below average, at least in terms of memory and knowledge. In any case, it is clear that Holland is a faithful follower of Harry Potter.

There were five questions that the driver of BBC he made to Holland in this game, of which he could only answer two correctly (and a third for which he needed too much help from those present). It is fair to say that the answers he got right were given almost immediately and without hesitation. He first showed that he remembered the first spell cast by hermione in the saga (the “Oculus Repair” with whom he fixed his glasses Harry on the train to hogwarts) and then he said without a shadow of a doubt what was the station in which Dumbledore and Harry were at the beginning of The half-blood prince: Surbitron.

What were the questions Holland was not able to answer? He first got it wrong when he said how many points you get in Quidditch by scoring with the quaffle (he said it was 25 when it was actually 10). He also failed to remember the name of the Muggle science teacher she played. Carolyn Pickles in The Deathly Hallows, Part 1, Charity Burbage, although it is fair to point out that he remembered that she appeared dead. The third bug was linked to the animals you can see if you had any encounters with death, the thestrals, who she called something like “pride”but he remembered very well the way in which Luna Lovegood he enunciated them when he explained to Harry Potter what creatures they were

+The Hollywood star who is a fan of Harry Potter

Since fanaticism and Harry Potter we are talking about, we must mention an actress from Hollywood which showed that she was a faithful follower of the work of JK Rowling. We are talking about margot robbiewho even lied to his eye doctor so that he could be prescribed glasses and be able to use some similar to those that the character of Daniel Radcliffe. Also, she is married to an actor who was an extra in Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, Tom Ackerley. Did you know?