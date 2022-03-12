How much does Vladimir Putin earn for being President of Russia? This is the millionaire fortune of the president having a pyrrhic salary of 130 thousand dollars a year | International | News

Vladimir Putin has been on everyone’s lips since the beginning of the Russia-Ukraine conflict on February 20. Despite the fact that he is hermetic with the aspects of his private life, every day the media delve into more details about one of the most powerful men in the world. And one of those issues is how much he earns and the benefits that the Kremlin gives him for being the president of Russia.

On several occasions, the American magazine Forbes pointed him out as one of the richest men in the world.

How much does Vladimir Putin earn?

Several analysts took on the task of studying the president’s economic power. The president of Russia receives a salary of 130 thousand dollars a year, and for those who do the monthly bill, it is almost 11 thousand dollars a month for governing the country.

Official documents indicate figures that are far from reality, on Putin’s assets. The Kremlin gave him a couple of old vehicles from the Soviet Union era, an 77-square-meter apartment in Moscow with a garage, in addition to the savings accumulated from his salary, which he got from being a KGB agent, the newspaper noted. Los Angeles Times.

Similarly, other benefits that are granted, is living in the luxurious official residence for the president, based in Moscow.

The millionaire fortune of Vladimir Putin

Outside of his official salary is where the figures begin to have disparity. Unofficially there is talk that Putin would have 40 billion dollars using various names, Russian oligarchs and distant relatives. In this way, there is no official figure of how much his fortune amounts to, which is the best kept secret in Russia.

However, the leak of the Panama Papers revealed that Putin has several aircraft, ships and mansions around the world, including a palace on the Black Sea, reported La Noticia.

For his part, investor and Putin critic Bill Browder claims that only Putin’s watches are worth more than his salary.

In the same vein, Stanislav Belkovsky, a Russian political analyst, assures that Putin has shares in Gazprom and Surgutneftegas.

This would mean that Putin could have up to $200 billion, just short of the $240 billion held by the world’s richest man, Elon Musk.

