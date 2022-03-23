How much does Zoë Saldaña’s beauty routine cost?

Zoe Saldana She is one of the most convening Latin actresses who dazzles with her beauty and superb performances that consolidated her in the mecca of Hollywood. Undoubtedly, the Avatar saga raised her image and positioned her among the Latin actresses who stand out in the industry. Even her acceptance of her grew from her as she recognized the strict physical routines she had to undergo in order to adequately fulfill the demands of her role.

And off the set Zoe Saldana shows the same commitment as in front of the camera. One of his maxims is to take care of her body and spirit in order to have emotional stability. And to meet that goal, she puts a lot of focus on a beauty routine based on natural products and creams, which bring her great benefits in the long term, according to her own testimony.

How much do you pay for your skin care?

The actress of Dominican and Puerto Rican origin has risen to world fame for her roles in Guardians of the Galaxy, Avengers and Avatar and is a star on the rise. To cope with this intense pace of work and permanent exposure Zoe Saldana She herself was in charge of searching and selecting the products for her personal care.

Anyone would think that the final price of the variety of creams that he uses to maintain his beauty It would cost a real fortune. But some time ago he surprised by declaring how much he pays for this routine: since he regularly applies homemade products with natural ingredients, he buys cheap cleansing lotions that cost no more than 12 dollars.

The actress confessed that she first did an exploration job to locate the creams that most interested her, but that it was decisive that they had a natural origin, since she was not interested in industrially processed products. She was thus able to detect the ingredients that best preserved her skin at a price that is very accessible to any mortal.

Zoe Saldana who did work that catapulted her into films such as: “Polar Bear”, “Blood Ties”, “The Law of the Strongest”, “The Word Thief”, “Colombiana”, “Thieves” and “A Death Funeral” , as well as a starring role in the movie “El rhytm of success”. Her television credits include appearances on the television version of “The Devil’s Baby,” the WB’s “Keeping It Real,” and NBC’s “Law & Order.”

When not filming, Saldana does extensive philanthropic work and is involved in the development and well-being of children. Saldana collaborates with Brave Beginnings, which provides essential equipment and services to save the lives of seriously ill children and their families, and also represents Shot@Life, whose goal is to ensure that children around the world have access to vaccines that save their lives. lives.