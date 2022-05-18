How much does Zoe Saldana’s luxury car collection cost?

With her appearance in the highest grossing movies in history, Avatar and Avengers: Endgame, Zoe Saldana made a huge fortune. With this, she decided to fill her garage with luxurious cars. She then knows how much her collection costs.

May 18, 2022 1:13 p.m.

Zoë Saldana is the actress who gives life to Gamora in it Marvel Cinematic Universe Already Neytiri in Avatar from james cameron. These two films, the highest grossing in history, allowed the actress to access a large financial gain, and with this, she was able to add several luxury cars to her garage.

Let’s get to know your cars, and the value of your garage.

1) Audi R8 Spyder

Zoe Saldana and her Audi R8 Spyder.

This 2014 Audi is valued at 132 thousand dollars. with your engine 4.2-liter V8 under the hood, can generate 430 horsepower. This engine allows you to achieve a 300km/h top speedand furthermore, it can go from 0 to 100 km/h in just 4.8 seconds.

2) Audi A8

Zoe Saldana and her Audi A8.

This, which was the actress’s first car, has a value of 120 thousand dollars. Under the hood, hide an engine 4.2-liter V8 with which you can generate a power of 350 horsepower. Thanks to these, you can achieve a 260km/h top speed and go from 0 to 100 km/h in 5.5 seconds.

3)Cadillac Escalade

Zoe Saldana and her Cadillac Escalade.

Worth 100 thousand dollarsthis car General Motorshas an engine 6.2-litre EcoTec3 V8. With the 420 horsepower that this engine generates, can go from 0 to 100 km/h in 5.2 seconds and in addition, it can reach a top speed of 209 km/h.

4) Audi Q7

Zoe Saldana and her Audi Q7.

This last car in the actress’s garage has a value of 50 thousand dollars. Under the hood, it has an engine 3 liter V6 which generates a power of 280 horsepower. With these, you can achieve a 210km/h top speed. Also, you can go from 0 to 100 km/h in 8.2 seconds.

If we do the math, the collection of luxury cars in actress Zoe Saldana’s garage has a value of 402 thousand dollars. Let’s keep in mind that just because of his performance in Avengers: Infinity WarSaldana received a salary of 3 million dollarsso you can keep filling your garage with every role you play.