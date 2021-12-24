how much effort in scoring, he is unable to bond with his teammates anymore

In the ranking of injuries, Osimhen’s certainly occupies the very first place. This because Rrahmani before and Juan Jesus then they managed, better or worse, to replace Koulibaly, while neither Mertens neither Petagna have characteristics comparable to those of Osimhen. Spalletti Napoli had thought and built on the explosiveness of the Nigerian, on his shots and on the unpredictability of his plays: once these characteristics failed, the Tuscan coach had to rethink the entire organization of the group.

As reported by Il Mattino:

“Without Osimhen, in fact, Napoli began to struggle to score, to find space between the shirts of the opposing defense and to have a point of reference on which to lean even in painful matches. Mertens turned on to intermittently, Petagna is stopped at that goal scored at the end of August on the Genoa field. The last big shadow of this first round of Napoli bears the name of Hirving Lozano. The Mexican is making a huge effort to score. He seems to have become the twin without quality of that lightning bolt that with Gattuso broke the games in two. Not only does he not score (just 3 goals in the season), but above all he fails to connect with his teammates and with the rest of the forwards. It seems like a foreign body to the rest of the team and even some statements (stomach ache first accused and then retracted) did not help him in the integration process “.