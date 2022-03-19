How much external conditions influence the performance of an electric car

A plug-in Hybrid like the DS7 Crossback E-Tense marks the two levels of autonomy. The thermal and the electrical. The battery, depending on the ambient temperature, can even be disabled for protection

Historically, one of the most important pieces of information sought from a new car coming onto the market was its displacement and horsepower. But times change and now, with the advent of electric cars, The first thing you look at to find out what type of vehicle it is is the battery and the number of kilometers that battery will allow you to achieve. It is a new language. Before, there was talk of cubic centimeters and CV or HP, depending on the time. Now there is talk of kWh and of autonomy.

In fact, since 2019, a new method has been established to measure consumption, and also emissions from cars, called the WLTP cycleacronym that represents the words World Harmonized Light-duty Vehicle Test Procedure or to say it in Spanish, World Harmonized Test Procedure for Light Vehicles.

The WLTP cycle was approved in 2019 and measures not only the consumption of a car but also its emission of polluting gases

The first concern regarding consumption was related to the cost of a liter of fuel but as people and countries took more awareness of the need to care for the environmentthat concern extended to the Emissions of greenhouse gases that the cars emitted for that consumption.

Now, with the arrival of electric cars in people’s lives, the concern of users is the number of kilometers they can do without having to charge and that is why so much is done emphasis on autonomybecause if it doesn’t reach the battery, in a car that only works by electricity, you have to stop and lose at least an hour to be able to continue the journey.

Charging the batteries of an electric car takes at least 45 minutes, depending on the car and the speed of the charger

But accurately ensuring the consumption of an electric car depends on many factors. The most important is to what speed drive, after, how much faster at each departure from zero, the wind front or side, ups or downs of the journey, and of course, how much energy can be regenerated during the march.

But these are not the only data. Atmospheric conditions play a role as well. And this is true to the point where some plug-in hybrid cars, for example, disable the battery if the temperature is too low or too high. When it comes to low temperatures, shortly after running with the heat engine, the electrical system manages to come up to temperature because the car radiates heat, and becomes available again.

One of the forerunners of electric mobility is Tesla, and perhaps because it started before the rest, they have achieved a level of evolution and knowledge of this technology, which allows them today to make an interesting update to their software. , which by having a remote system to install them, does not require users to take the car to a workshop to have it available. The novelty of this update, which is numbered 2022.8.2, is that has taken into account parameters of temperature and humidity to determine more precisely the consumption of their cars.

Tesla has updated the software to optimize the range estimation, based on current atmospheric conditions

How do they do that?

For the North American brand it is not very complex, since electric cars produced by Elon Musk are famous for the quality of their interior environments thanks to the multiple sensors that obtain information on the state of the air to apply a better filtered before it reaches the passengers. These sensors will be the ones that take the samples so that the central computer of each car can calculate the autonomy and the level of consumption with much better precision, something that is still a “Achilles heel” of most electric cars.

