Entertainment

How much Gal Gadot earned for each Wonder Woman movie

Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 27 2 minutes read

Gal Gadot has been part of countless hits, but was the character of the Wonder Woman the one that positioned her as the actress she is today and the one that allowed her to amass a great fortune.

Throughout these years he has participated in five world films DC playing the superheroine: Batman vs. Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016), wonder-woman (2017), Justice League (2017), Wonder Woman 1984 (2020) and Justice League: Snyder Cut (2021). It was after the first installment of the Wonder Woman that the salary of Gal Gadot she really took an amazing leap, greatly increasing her “value” as an actress.

Topics

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 27 2 minutes read

Related Articles

They assure that Tom Holland and Zendaya ended their relationship for the following reason

1 min ago

Britney Spears could have been a member of the royal family?

5 mins ago

BET Hip Hop Awards 2022: Drake, Kanye West and Kendrick Lamar and all the nominees

16 mins ago

The story of how Ashton Kutcher went from being her “crush” to giving her her first kiss and being her husband

23 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button