How much Gal Gadot earned for each Wonder Woman movie

Gal Gadot has been part of countless hits, but was the character of the Wonder Woman the one that positioned her as the actress she is today and the one that allowed her to amass a great fortune.

Throughout these years he has participated in five world films DC playing the superheroine: Batman vs. Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016), wonder-woman (2017), Justice League (2017), Wonder Woman 1984 (2020) and Justice League: Snyder Cut (2021). It was after the first installment of the Wonder Woman that the salary of Gal Gadot she really took an amazing leap, greatly increasing her “value” as an actress.

Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman.

How much did Gal Gadot earn for Wonder Woman?

The movie Wonder Woman has been one of the most successful DC for Warner Bros. It is estimated that worldwide he raised a sum of around 821 million dollars, which suggests that the salary of Gal Gadot It was really surprising, although the reality is that it was not. The actress received only $300,000 for playing the superhero.

This figure, which was released in 2017, generated great controversy because it once again revealed the great difference between what actors and actresses earn for similar roles. After the success of the movie, Gal Gadot he was able to negotiate a higher salary for the sequel. For playing the role of Diana Prince in Wonder Woman: 1984 received the staggering sum of 10 million dollars.

This was a turning point in his career, from that moment he began to charge more for his projects and appearances. Thanks to this, in 2018 she was recognized as one of the highest paid actresses in the worldthe same year it entered the magazine’s list Time of the 100 most influential people.

