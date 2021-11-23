How much grandmothers love us (thanks to empathy)

a widespread experience to see our mothers give up the role of generaless to turn into angelic fairies with their grandchildren. Permits for which we have sweated, screamed and cried (to no avail) for years, become obvious and understandable requests if made by the grandchildren (who naturally ask their grandmother for help by blinking with surgical precision). We gave up, filing the practice in the paranormal. But now there is scientific proof that what happens to grandmothers, and to them alone, is not senile failure: their brains change, close to their grandchildren, and empathy lights up. The magnetic resonance scans of 50 grandmothers with at least one biological grandson aged three to 12, done by the team of James Rilling, an anthropologist at Emory University in Atlanta, Georgia, demonstrated this. The professor was able to observe the activation of areas of the brain associated with emotional empathy every time the grandmothers looked at a photo of their grandson. Rilling explained: If the grandson smiles, the grandmothers feel the joy of the child. And if the grandson cries, they feel the pain and anguish of the child. With us, as mothers, never.