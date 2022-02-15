how much have Napoli collected in recent years?

There Champions League it has always been the most profitable tournament in Europe. TV rights, stadium prizes and takings they brought crazy income to the participants who, for this reason, fight every year in the championship to access the event.

Champions League takings, the ranking since 1992: Juventus first among the Italians

Since 1992 the tournament has changed from the format of Champions Cup to the enlarged one of the Champions League, while the current tournament model has been in effect since 2003. Today’s edition of the Gazzetta dello Sport he then conducted a study trying to draw up a ranking that it starts right from 1992 (until 2020-21 season) and that you report all the proceeds of the various European clubs.

The companies that have grossed the most in recent years are Bayern Munich and Real Madrid, with more than 1 billion eurosafter which there is the Barcelona (984 million euros); while the first Italian is the Juventus with 934 million euros.

A real void with the other Italians: the Rome is the second in 14th place with 448 million of euros collected, followed by Inter and Milan both with 413 million brought home.

Champions League takings

How much have Napoli earned in the Champions League in recent years?

And Napoli? Aurelio De Laurentiis’ company is out of the top 20 and in total it grossed € 290 million. It should be remembered that the first participation to the new format of the Champions League in the history of Naples dates back to season 2011/12 (at the time of Maradona it was still the Champions Cup, ed).

In total the blues have participated 6 times in the group stage of the “cup with big ears”, passing to knockout stage on three occasionsalways being eliminated in the round of 16.