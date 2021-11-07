how much he earned (on the climate) at the age of 18 – Libero Quotidiano





Maurizio Stefanini 07 November 2021

A Million Dollar Greta: thus, imagining a title along the lines of one of the old Walt Disney films, we could define Greta Thunberg, the most famous activist in the world, in relation to the heritage that she would have accumulated in the margins of her campaigns, and thanks to them. The conditional is a must, because no journalist, magistrate or accountant has so far had the opportunity to verify the accounts in order to make them public. But various estimates have been made, starting with that of last April by Wealth Magnet: it is a global media company specializing in business, wealth generation, investments, technology, entrepreneurship and lifestyle. In fact, Wealth Magnet has estimated a million dollars of personal assets, which, however, would be only one component of a larger turnover. Born in 2003, daughter of a mezzo-soprano who represented Sweden at the 2009 Eurovision Song Contest in Moscow and an actor himself the son of another actor and director who had also starred with Ingmar Bergman, Greta Tintin Eleonora Ernman Thunberg became a global phenomenon when she was just years old 15, and decided to go on a school attendance strike to ask the Stockholm government and parliament to respect the Paris Agreement.





Crucial to its success was the communication expert Ingmar Rentzhog, whose start-up took off after the girl was included in the Board of Directors and after a fundraiser bearing the activist’s name. She then signed three books, two written together with her parents and one that collects her speeches. But his name appears in various other miscellaneous publications, where his name is put together with other VIPs, from Naomi Klein to the Dalai Lama. In particular, the one translated into Italian with the title Our house is in flames, which is a mixture of ecological manifesto and autobiography, has become a best-seller. In addition to this, the film Io sono Greta was released in 2020, which despite being only a documentary and despite the lockdown has grossed 360,000 dollars at the box office. But at the same time it also came out on different streaming platforms, such as Amazon Prime. In addition, there are the prizes that have been given to her. Not yet the Nobel Peace Prize, which amounts to 869,000 euros, and for which she was judged among the possible winners both this year and last year. But in 2020 she got the Gulbenkian Prize for Humanity, which at its million dollars is roughly equivalent. He also received the Human Act Award, which makes another $ 100,000. And in 2019 another million would have been given to her by a British charity, although that has not been confirmed. Greta says that the Foundation in her name she founded in 2018 has turned double figures into charity, which however confirms that the money arrives in quantity.





After winning the Gulbenkian Prize, a video of Greta published by the Guardian explained for example: “the prize, which is one million, is more money than I can even imagine, but everything will be donated through my foundation to various organizations. and projects that are working to help people on the front lines affected by the climate crisis and the ecological crisis, especially in the global South ”. In 2020 $ 100,000 was donated to Unicef from her and another 100,000 from the Foundation, to help the agency deal with the Covid emergency. Another possible source of income, 13 million followers on Instagram, 3 million on Facebook and 5 million on Twitter. Let’s be clear: Chiara Ferragni with 24.8 million followers on Instagram is even stronger. However, if we keep in mind that precisely Fedez’s wife is estimated at 20 million euros in revenues per year from advertising linked to her posts, even reducing to a little more than half we could easily exceed 10 million. But the million dollars was estimated by taking into account only the books and the film.



