how much he is forced to pay – Libero Quotidiano





McDonald’s struck by a strange case. The former CEO, Stephen James Easterbrook, had been fired after the discovery of a sex scandal that had seen him protagonist of a relationship with an employee, thus violating the internal code of conduct of the fast-food giant. The man had convinced the company that the one between him and his colleague was nothing more than a consensual relationship.





Yet this very relationship led to the discovery of “dozens of photographs of naked or partially naked women, with explicit references “and” videos starring numerous women, including McDonald’s employees “in his corporate mail account. As a result, the 54-year-old with three children has now been forced to to compensate the chain with 105 million dollars in cash and company shares. The discovery, are the first rumors, took place after an anonymous complaint.



From here it turned out that Easterbrook sent dozens of photos and videos of naked women from his corporate email address. But not only that, because always according to the complaint presented by McDonald’s, the former ad conceded a prize of hundreds of thousands of dollars to an employee with whom he was having a sexual relationship. So the hamburger chain decided to sue him, obtaining one of the most substantial returns in the history of American companies.



