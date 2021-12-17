Business

how much he is forced to pay – Libero Quotidiano

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman5 hours ago
0 17 1 minute read


McDonald’s struck by a strange case. The former CEO, Stephen James Easterbrook, had been fired after the discovery of a sex scandal that had seen him protagonist of a relationship with an employee, thus violating the internal code of conduct of the fast-food giant. The man had convinced the company that the one between him and his colleague was nothing more than a consensual relationship.

Receives a $ 4,000 tip, waitress fired on the spot: blackmail at the restaurant

Yet this very relationship led to the discovery of “dozens of photographs of naked or partially naked women, with explicit references “and” videos starring numerous women, including McDonald’s employees “in his corporate mail account. As a result, the 54-year-old with three children has now been forced to to compensate the chain with 105 million dollars in cash and company shares. The discovery, are the first rumors, took place after an anonymous complaint.

The great escape (from the hole) of 2 lifers. The joke

Videos on this topic

Nicoletta Orlandi Posti

From here it turned out that Easterbrook sent dozens of photos and videos of naked women from his corporate email address. But not only that, because always according to the complaint presented by McDonald’s, the former ad conceded a prize of hundreds of thousands of dollars to an employee with whom he was having a sexual relationship. So the hamburger chain decided to sue him, obtaining one of the most substantial returns in the history of American companies.

Lottery, he wins 210 million but cannot collect the prize: because ... the drama that ruins an entire life

Source link

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman5 hours ago
0 17 1 minute read
Photo of Zach Shipman

Zach Shipman

Zach is 47 years old and writes gaming technology and entertainment news for us. Every news of him is very true, so he is our writer. Suhail has 5 years of writing experience. Zach Email: zach@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Amazon, couriers on strike during Black Friday: deliveries at risk

November 14, 2021

Pfizer “paid the experts.” Covid and vaccines, the accusation that can rewrite history – Libero Quotidiano

6 days ago

100 years of Zundapp: history of a great house – News

November 2, 2021

Taproot, here is the update to Bitcoin. What should investors know?

November 14, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button