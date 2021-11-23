how much he lost in one day

Black and white day for the Juventus on the stock exchange. After setting the conditions for the € 400 million capital increase (scheduled for November 29), and on the day of the Champions League match against Juventus, saw his stock drop 11% in startup. During the day he stitched up, containing, but recording a -7%. According to ‘Calcio e Finanza’, capitalization has dropped by 65 million euros. But what is the reason?

Juventus collapses on the stock market: how much it has lost and why

To weigh more on the crash on the stock market was the announcement of the conditions of the capital increase (balance sheet in the red and record losses: here are the figures). As summarized by Calcio e Finanza, maximums will be issued 1,197,226,782 actions ordinary Newly issued Juventus, with no nominal value expressed, having the same characteristics as the ordinary ones already in circulation.

The board of directors of the Juventus club, in fact, has decided to offer to shareholders 9 new shares for every 10 shares owned, at the price of 0.334 EUR moon. A discount of 35.32% on the Terp, the theoretical ex-right price calculated on yesterday’s close. And it is precisely with an eye to the Terp, equal to 0.51 euros, that the Juve title (which in the meantime is preparing the maxi renewal in Dybala: it will be the highest paid in Serie A) moves on the stock market. From November 29, and until December 16, the old shareholders will be able to exercise the option right to purchase the new shares.

Not only Juve: what are the Serie A companies listed on the Stock Exchange

The Serie A companies listed on the stock exchange are the Juventus, the Lazio and the Rome. All three have lost a lot during 2020, with decreases in turnover that have come to record, in the case of the Giallorossi, even a -55%. A decline on which, obviously, the Covid. Juventus lost 34.7%, Lazio 25.6%.

In terms of capitalization, the three clubs lost a total of approximately 837 million, largely linked to Juventus (575 million, which is why the company had to opt for a capital increase), with lower figures for Rome (235 million) e Lazio (26 million). But the 2020 thud did not occur only in Italy. Also Manchester United, Borussia Dortmund, Ajax, Celtic, Benfica And Olympique Lyon they lost between 17.5% and 46%. The drop in turnover of all of them, looking at the financial statements as at 30 June 2020, was about 2.5 billion euros (but European football has lost even more: here are the figures).