How much is Amber Heard’s fortune? | People | Entertainment

After the verdict was known in the libel case with Johnny Deppthere has been a lot of interest in the net worth of Amber Heard and if you can pay the millions of dollars in damages that he was ordered to pay.

Recently, the attorney for the actress has said that heard cannot pay her ex-husband the more than $10.35 million that an American jury imposed on him when he agreed with the star Pirates of the Caribbean in court.

The actor sued his ex-wife for an opinion piece he wrote for the newspaper Washington Post in 2018 in which he described himself as a “public figure representing domestic abuse.”

Amber Heard’s acting career

Amber Laura Heard was born on April 22, 1986 in Austin, Texas. She dropped out of high school to move to The Angels and pursue an acting career. She starred in several movies before her big break in echoes in the dark (All the Boys Love Mandy Lane) 2006. The success continued with films like Pineapple Express, zombieland Y Magic Mike XXL before her debut as Mera, in the franchise Aquaman from the DC Extended Universe in 2018.

In an interview with dead line in 2021, producer Peter Safran explained why decided to stay with Heard for the second film, aquaman and the lost kingdomdespite protests from Johnny Depp fans, to fire her from the franchise.

“I don’t think we’re ever going to react, honestly, to sheer pressure from the fans,” he said. “You have to do what’s best for the movie… You’re not ignorant of what’s going on in the Twitter universe, but that doesn’t mean you have to react to it or go along with it.”

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly in 2020, Heard had already reacted to fan campaigns to get her out of Aquaman. “Paid buzz and paid social media campaigns don’t dictate (casting decisions) because have no basis in reality”, he expressed.

How much did Amber Heard earn in Aquaman?

Heard played Mera, the princess of Xebel and the love interest of Aquaman/Arthur Curryin two movies Aquaman.

The first film was released in December 2018 and grossed $335.1 million in the United States and Canada and $812.6 million overseas for a worldwide total of $1.148 billion. The success of Aquaman turned the movie into the highest-grossing installment of the DC Extended Universe and the highest-grossing film ever based on a character from DC Comicssurpassing The Dark Knight Rises 2012, which grossed a total of $1.08 billion.

The film also holds the record for the second film highest-grossing Warner Bros. Pictures after Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, Part 2 2011, which raised a total of $1.342 billion.

During her trial for her defamation case with ex-husband Johnny Depp, Heard confirmed that she was paid $1 million for Aquaman and $2 million for aquaman and the lost kingdom. Namely, three million dollarsall this with bonuses based on the performance of the films at the box office.

He also confirmed that his contract was for three filmswhich also included Justice League.

The numbers are still lower than the $15 million salary of Jason Momoa, who played Arthur Curry. As for other actors in the DC Extended Universe, Forbes reported in 2016 that Henry Cavill earned $14 million for his role as Clark Kent/Superman in man of steel of 2013, while Gal Gadot won $300,000 for her role as Diana Prince/Wonder Woman in 2017 and 10 million dollars by Wonder Woman: 1984 of 2020, according to Variety.

What is Amber Heard’s net worth?

Amber Heard net worth is $8 millionaccording to Celebrity Net Worth. In addition to what she earned from the films of AquamanHeard’s net worth also includes your payment for movies What friday night lights, Pineapple Express, The Rum Diary (co-starring Johnny Depp), Magic Mike XXL Y The Danish Girlas well as his small role in two other DC Extended Universe movies: Justice League of 2017 and Zack Snyder’s Justice League of 2021.

According to Celebrity Net WorthHeard was sued for $10 million for making unauthorized changes to the script for Magic Mike XXL and not finish your dubbing job. She countersued and an undisclosed settlement was reached.

Amber Heard net worth it’s a fraction of what her ex-husband is worthJohnny Depp, who has a fortune valued at $150 million. (AND)