How much is Amber Heard’s fortune

american actress Amber Heard is undergoing a controversial trial for defamation against her ex-husband Johnny Deppwhom he accused of domestic violence after the couple’s controversial divorce.

Several weeks ago the trial between Amber Heard Y Johnny Depp occupies the covers of all entertainment media, as new statements emerge every day that surprise the millions of fans of both and generate controversy.

In the defamation trial there is a lot at stake, since whoever succeeds in court is going to win a large amount of money. Yes Amber Heard comes out victorious would be 100 million dollars, while if he wins Johnny Depp would be 50 million.

In the midst of the controversy over the exorbitant amounts that the actors have requested in case they win the lawsuit, many people have wondered how much the fortune from Amber Heardsince his career has not been as extensive or successful as that of Johnny Depp.

Contrary to what many think, the fortune from Amber Heard it’s not that big. According to what was reported by the specialized site Celebrity Net Worth, the actress only has 2.5 million dollars, product of her work as a model and actress in some productions.

But that’s only because of his work, since because of his divorce with Johnny Depp He managed to earn seven million dollars in 2017 thanks to the legal agreement they reached at the time.

However, the outcome of the trial could have a severe impact on the finances of Amber Heardsince if she is defeated she will have to pay an important sum to her ex-husband.

The couple met in 2011 when they worked together on the film ‘Diario de un Seductor’. In 2015 they got married, but only 15 months later they separated in the middle of a huge scandal.

