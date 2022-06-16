How much is Anuel AA’s FORTUNE?

Anuel AA is celebrating the birth of his daughter and continues to set the rules in the trap genre, in recent years the Puerto Rican rapper has been the target of multiple controversies, including a stint in prison and his failed relationship with Karol G, it is for This is why today we will tell you how much money Emmanuel has in his bank accounts after having exploded in the urban genre as one of the most recognized singers today with a huge fortune.

the rapper millionaire consolidated his career in the early years in the music industry because he is the son of an important executive of the Sony record label, so being a millionaire is given to him because he has it in his blood, but to enhance all that Anuel AA He has a fairly marked talent for writing lyrics and songs, which helped him forge an enormous fortune that he will now have to share with his new daughter who was just born.

The model Melissa Vallecilla is the mother of the singer’s first daughter Anuel AA and she was in charge of giving the news right away on her social networks after giving birth to little Gianella Gazmey Vallecilla. The singer and the model are separated because he has already married his new girlfriend Yailin.

But not everything was rosy in the life of Anuel AA Well, during 2019 he spent 1 year in prison because he was found in possession of large-caliber firearms and was accompanied by wanted criminals, for which he was put behind bars and subjected to a trial that fortunately for all his fans, he came out well, he even composed several songs from prison where the phrase ‘Free Anuel’ became popular.

When I get out of jail Anuel AA He immediately took the throne in urban music, with which he managed to conquer the singer Karol G with whom he had a relationship that could not bear fruit. Emmanuel recently married reggaeton singer Yailin La Más Viral, with whom he usually brags about his luxuries and vacation trips. millionaire.

This is the fortune of Anuel AA

Anuel AA heads the bill for the Flow Fest 2022 that will take place at CDMX, so if you don’t want to miss one of the most anticipated events of the year, you should hurry, because the tickets for this event are sold out and the only way to accessing them is by giving a large sum of money.

Taking into account the enormous jewels of the rapper, the thousands of tickets sold in his shows, we can see that Anuel AA came to stay in the genre and amass a huge fortune that could not be unprecedented. According to several internet portals the fortune of Anuel AA is valued at 8 million dollars.

The little daughter of the singer will come into the world in a golden cradle, and will be named Gianella Gazmey Vallecilla, with the surnames of Anuel AAwho will now have a new reason to remain a millionaire.