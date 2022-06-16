Entertainment

How much is Anuel AA’s FORTUNE?

Photo of James James30 mins ago
0 28 2 minutes read

Anuel AA is celebrating the birth of his daughter and continues to set the rules in the trap genre, in recent years the Puerto Rican rapper has been the target of multiple controversies, including a stint in prison and his failed relationship with Karol G, it is for This is why today we will tell you how much money Emmanuel has in his bank accounts after having exploded in the urban genre as one of the most recognized singers today with a huge fortune.

the rapper millionaire consolidated his career in the early years in the music industry because he is the son of an important executive of the Sony record label, so being a millionaire is given to him because he has it in his blood, but to enhance all that Anuel AA He has a fairly marked talent for writing lyrics and songs, which helped him forge an enormous fortune that he will now have to share with his new daughter who was just born.

Source link

Photo of James James30 mins ago
0 28 2 minutes read

Related Articles

A first look at Ryan Gosling in “Barbie” drives the internet crazy

8 mins ago

“Only Murders In the Building” premieres trailer for its second season

9 mins ago

Black Adam: an angry Dwayne Johnson in an impressive trailer

10 mins ago

“I still love him”: Amber Heard’s controversial statements about Johnny Depp

19 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button