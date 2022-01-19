How much is Bitcoin worth? By Metcalfe’s law less than $ 21,000

How much is Bitcoin worth? Over the years, forecasts on the prices of the main cryptocurrency have been wasted. When its value was traveling below $ 10,000 someone had ventured a rally that would have brought it to $ 100,000. Few believed a hypothesis considered mostly crazy, but which became very concrete during the pandemic when the impressive ride of the token pushed it up to almost 69,000 dollars.

From that moment on, the goal for many was within reach and also to be achieved in a short time. Today, when prices hover just above $ 40,000, caution prevails, while the suspicion that Bitcoin may give way in the future to other technologically more advanced and less polluting cryptocurrencies begins to make its way into the world of crypto investors.

Bitcoin: here’s what its fair value is

Returning to the initial question, one wonders if there is a model that is able to give a minimum of intrinsic value to virtual currency. Actually there is Metcalfe’s law which bases fair value on the network effect. According to this principle, the value of a network grows faster than the number of connected users, precisely based on the square of the number of users.

This model was studied by Claude Erb, a former commodity portfolio manager at TCW Group. Erb started from the assumption that for every Bitcoin mined there is a user in a network, therefore the value increases as crypto mining grows.

By making the necessary calculations, the fair value of Bitcoin would currently be $ 20,851, practically half of what the current prices are. All of this would scare the most avid supporters of cryptocurrency, but Erb is keen to point out that this study serves as a statistical support to have a general orientation.

Bitcoin: is Metcalfe’s law reliable?

How accurate is the model based on Metcalfe’s law? In December 2020 it was used to perform the same calculation and the fair value of Bitcoin was $ 12,000. Over the next 4 months, the mother of digital currencies rose to nearly $ 65,000. Would this diminish the effectiveness of the study?

Proponents of Metcalfe’s law think differently and draw a parallel with the S&P 500 index. Currently the American basket is priced at 2.2 times its fair value, but then prices fluctuate over the years above and below this value. And so it happens for any other listed business. So why should it be any different for Bitcoin?

This is a very courageous thesis to support, in light of the fact that the world of cryptocurrencies is now considered as part of a process that will hardly be able to go back and therefore ahead of him he would see only growth prospects. This does not mean that all this may cause us to reflect, even more if the initiative of the Regulatory Authorities to regulate the world of blockchain should take shape, perhaps bringing forward digital currencies under their direct control.