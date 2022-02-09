How much is Bitcoin worth? Here’s What JP Morgan Experts Are Saying From Investing.com



© Reuters



Investing.com – The fair value del is 12% lower than its current price according to a research team at JPMorgan (NYSE 🙂 led by Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou, who calculated the price by comparing the volatility of the with that of the.

With the digital currency currently hovering around $ 43,515, investment bank experts calculated a fair value of around $ 38,000 based on a volatility of 4x relative to the safe haven, they wrote in a research note published by Bloomberg. . In a scenario where the volatility spread reduces to three times, the ‘fair value’ could be as low as $ 50,000.

“The biggest challenge facing the future of is its volatility and boom and bust cycles that hinder further institutional adoption,” the strategists wrote.

The long-term theoretical target for Bitcoin, a level “that would put market value on a par with that of privately held gold for investment purposes” specifies by JP Morgan, now stands at $ 150,000 compared to $ 146,000. one year ago. Furthermore, the January correction that affected digital currencies has fewer points in common than the capitulation recorded in May 2021 which saw it lose 50% of its value.

However, the US bank warned, parameters such as “open interest in futures and reserves on exchange platforms are now pointing to a trend of longer-term position reduction that began in November”.