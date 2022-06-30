Entertainment

How much is Chayanne’s FORTUNE?

Photo of James James52 mins ago
0 39 2 minutes read

Chayanne He is still today one of the Latin idols, so it is not surprising that he is one of the highest paid singers in the world, that is why we will tell you how much the fortune of the Puerto Rican interpreter with more than 35 years of musical career, which puts him on a par with the artists millionaires of the industry.

It is estimated that Chayanne he sold around 40 million records, being one of the pop singers who have recorded the most earnings with music. At 54 years old, the singer has already released 25 solo albums of which he is the producer, so everything they generate goes to his fortune.

Source link

Photo of James James52 mins ago
0 39 2 minutes read

Related Articles

How much is the Lamborghini that Ben Affleck’s 10-year-old son crashed

8 mins ago

Celebrities stand up for the revocation of the right to abortion in the United States; Madonna, Michelle Obama and more

10 mins ago

Vogue magazine highlights the Dominican Aisha Syed: “It raises all of Latin America”

19 mins ago

Dakota Johnson Says HBO Should Have ‘Warned Us’ About Grandma Tippi Hedren’s Character in ‘The Girl’

21 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button