Christian Nodal is still on everyone’s lips, the regional Mexican singer recently announced his breakup with Belinda, the Mexican pop singer who broke his heart. Although the reasons for the end of their romance remain a mystery, it is speculated that Belinda swindled Christian with a millionaire sum, that is why we took on the task of investigating how much the fortune from Nodal after his thunder with Beli.

From his early years in singing, Christian Nodal he was positioned as one of the exponents with the greatest potential, a potential that he developed to become one of the most sought-after artists today. His great live performances have earned him great fame not only in Mexico, but also in the United States, where he has already had a tour of several cities and for which he received very good money to increase his fortune.

In addition to their live acts, Christian Nodal He is a composer and performer of great songs that have generated a lot of money for him and that, thanks to this, he continues to be in force in the world of regional music and accumulate a large fortune. Christian Nodal Until now, he is the most talked-about Mexican regional soloist with several songs placed on the most important music charts.

These are some of the most popular topics on Christian Nodal:

Probably

Bottle After Bottle

Of the kisses that I gave you

They didn’t tell you wrong

a drunk is born

Goodbye Love

Down here

Supposedly Belinda would have requested a loan of 4 million dollars from the fortune from Christian Nodal, to which the singer would have agreed. But because it was such a large amount, the family’s lawyers and accountants Nodal They investigated the end of those resources and discovered an alleged betrayal by Belinda, which provoked the fury of Christian who would have decided to end their relationship and commitment.

How much is Christian Nodal’s FORTUNE, after thundering with Belinda?

Although you might think that losing $4 million would put the fortune from Christian NodalContrary to this, the break with Belinda relaunched his musical career and got a lucrative contract with Sony Music for new record productions of the singer.

Christian Nodal he collects luxury cars, a private plane, he acquired several properties and with the music he put together a juicy fortune that goes around the 3 million dollars and it continues to be on the rise because, during these last weeks, it has been positioned as one of the most sought-after artists on YouTube and Spotify, which augurs for great success in 2022, where it will return with a new studio album with unpublished songs and collaborations.