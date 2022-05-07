About some months ago Chyno Miranda He keeps his fans worried, since after getting sick last year with Covid-19, he has had health complications due to the aftermath and even little is known about his current condition, and it is even speculated that he is serious and that he could be “kidnapped” by a relative who wants to stay with his fortune.

People close to the singer have assured that Chyno He is very serious, as his personal trainer pointed out that he suffers from peripheral neuropathy and assured that he will not recover because his condition worsened thanks to encephalitis. While his former partner Nacho expressed that Miranda finds himself again torn between life and death.

Related news

In the midst of this situation, some media, such as ‘Gossip No Like’, have mentioned that a premium of Chyno Mirandanamed Yurubia, had him hospitalized since last December, and he seeks to keep the fortune of the interpreter, since supposedly he already has his guardianship and could manage his assets.

“His cousin is the one who took him to Venezuela in December and the next day when he arrived in Caracas, he would have been admitted to the Venezuelan government clinic,” revealed the driver Javier Ceriani.

Thus, faced with this delicate situation, many wonder how much the fortune who has gathered Chyno Miranda throughout his artistic career and that would remain in the hands of his cousin, and not his ex-wife, Natasha Araos, with whom he had a son.

How much is Chyno Miranda’s fortune?

For more than 10 years, Chyno Miranda He had great success throughout Latin America as part of the Chino y Nacho duo, and his fame also continued when he decided to venture as an actor and as a soloist, for which he managed to have a bank account with enough resources.

According to the Idol Net Worth site, Chyno Miranda has a fortune estimated at 15 million dollars, that is, more than 300 million pesos, which may continue to increase due to the fact that his music with Chino y Nacho, or as a soloist, is available on platforms such as YouTube and Spotify, so with each reproduction of the users, the artist receives royalties.