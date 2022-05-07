Entertainment

How much is Chyno Miranda’s FORTUNE?

About some months ago Chyno Miranda He keeps his fans worried, since after getting sick last year with Covid-19, he has had health complications due to the aftermath and even little is known about his current condition, and it is even speculated that he is serious and that he could be “kidnapped” by a relative who wants to stay with his fortune.

People close to the singer have assured that Chyno He is very serious, as his personal trainer pointed out that he suffers from peripheral neuropathy and assured that he will not recover because his condition worsened thanks to encephalitis. While his former partner Nacho expressed that Miranda finds himself again torn between life and death.

Source link

