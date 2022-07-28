How much is Dakota Johnson’s fortune with only 32 years

dakota johnson achieved fame thanks to the role of Anastasia Steele in the adaptation of the books of the English author EL James, the trilogy of 50 shades of graywhich also gave him the opportunity to make a name for himself in the film industry, despite the fact that his career had begun many years before.

At the time, she became one of the most popular actresses of the day, winning a People’s Choice for Best Favorite Dramatic Movie Actress, and a BAFTA nomination. But without a doubt, the actress carries talent in her blood, because she is the daughter of two great stars. Melanie Griffith Y don johnson and the granddaughter of tippi hedren.

Dakota Johnson in 50 Shades of Grey.

In his first years of career, dakota johnson He was part of great productions such as Red Social, 21 Jump Street, Eternally Committed and the one based on the video game, Need for Speed. But it was her leading role alongside Jamie Dornan that allowed her to earn millions and reap a real fortune.

But it was not only what he got as a profit but all the doors that were opened to him after that. That is why these days, the 32-year-old is on everyone’s lips as she is the protagonist of the new Netflix movie based on the novel by Jane Austen, Persuasionin which she gives life to Anne Elliot.

Although the film did not receive good reviews and many assure that the actress is not up to the character, it is among the most viewed content of the great streaming, so it is not doing badly at all.

It was because of its recent premiere that the fortune it reaps came to light dakota johnson thanks to all his works in the film industry and the number really surprised. According to various portals from all over the world, he has around 14 million dollars in his possession.

Dakota with her mom.

However, not everything is rosy in the life of the actress. A short time ago, she referred again to the depression that she has suffered since she was 14 years old, which she currently has under control but that she does not rule out that it could relapse again.

“I have to do a lot of work to eliminate some thoughts and emotions, and I do a lot of therapy,” he said. dakota johnson in dialogue with Marie Claire.