american actress Ellen Pompeo is known worldwide thanks to her role as Meredith Gray in Grey’s Anatomythe medical drama that has been on the air for almost two decades on ABC.

The success of the series and his leading role have made Pompeo one of the best paid actresses today. This is because Ellen has threatened to leave the series on several occasions and has negotiated an excellent salary to continue playing her iconic character.

Currently, Pompeo earns about 20 million dollars per year thanks to Grey’s Anatomy. The actress earns $550,000 for each episode and she also keeps some royalties from the profits generated by the series.

Ellen Pompeo earns close to $20 million for each season of Grey’s Anatomy.

Pompeo was born on November 10, 1969 in Everett, Massachusetts, and is currently 52 years old. Ellen is the youngest of 5 siblings and has a sad family history, since her mother died of an overdose of painkillers when the actress was only 5 years old.

Pompeo She made her debut as an actress in 1996 with a small role in the series “Law & Order”. She would later land a small role in the movie “Coming Soon” in 1999. The role that allowed her to establish herself as an actress came in 2002 in the movie “Moonlight Mile”, in which she was the love interest of the character played by Jake Gyllenhaal. She would later participate in movies like “Catch Me if you can”, “Old School”, “Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind” and “Daredevil”.

In 2005, Pompeo landed the role that would change his career forever. She was chosen to play Meredith Gray in Grey’s Anatomy, the Shond Rhimes-penned ABC medical drama that would go on to be a huge success for the next 18 years. In 2011, Pompeo launched his own production company and sold his first project to ABC. She also made her directorial debut directing an episode of the 13th season of Grey’s Anatomy.

How much is Ellen Pompeo’s fortune

According to the calculations made by the specialized page Celebrity Net Worth, Ellen Pompeo has a fortune that exceeds $80 million.

As of Season 11 Grey’s Anatomy, Pompeo began earning $300,000 per episode totaling about $7.5 million per year. Then his salary would improve and currently he earns 550,000 dollars for each episode, totaling about 20 million dollars per season.

Pompeo He also negotiated that his producer keep the royalties from the series and from all the spinoffs that are made of the medical drama in the future, for which his fortune It does not stop growing.

