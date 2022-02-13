In the crowded and now completely renewed world of cryptocurrencies, which now has tens of thousands of variants, there are relatively few that can be considered “symbolic”, defined as main: Bitcoin is still considered the first as well as one of the most influential in the category, along with a few others that have been able to win the favor of investors in terms of reliability and peculiarities of operation, one of these is certainly Ethereum.

In fact, Ethereum represents one of the most famous and “symbolic” cryptocurrencies in circulation, which only partially shares the functioning of Bitcoin’s BTCs. More than a simple cryptocurrency, Ethereum represents a platform for the management of Smart Contracts, totally virtual and decentralized, which uses the Ether currency and the blockchain of Bitcoin. The platform, officially born in the final version in 2015 after intense crowdfunding work, operates in a totally open source environment, which means that Ethereum is likely to be modified from the first version of its programming.

The Ether currency acts as both a “currency” and a “fuel” for the web 2.0-based blockchain system, which is why Ethereum is considered one of the first new generation cryptocurrencies.

How much is Ethereum worth today? Here is the fact that surprises everyone

Developed in the first decade of the 2010s by the young Vitalik Buterin, of Russian nationality but “transplanted” to Canada, and by co-founders Joseph Lubi and Jeffrey Wilke, Ethereum enjoyed mixed fortunes in terms of value and credibility but did not never suffered really significant collapses.

It is currently considered much more than one of the many altcoin born later, being the second in terms of capitalization after Bitcoin. To date a single Ether it is valued at 2,888.82 US dollars, and many are hoping for a future “boom” in the value of this decentralized platform so famous and appreciated by investors.

According to other studies, such as those operated by Bloomberg, however, the next few months could highlight a sharp drop in the value of Ethereum, which could fall below $ 1800.