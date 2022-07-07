How much is gasoline today in Puerto Rico?

The Department of Consumer Affairs (DACO) reported this Thursday morning a drop of several cents in the price of gasoline, a cost that had not been seen for several weeks.

According to the agency, the price of regular gasoline should be between 103.7 and 116.7, premium gasoline between 109.7 and 138.7, and diesel between 112.7 and 131.7.

These costs must be reflected in the gas stations that are refueled during the day of today.

gasoline price ( Capture )

Fuel prices soared due to the conflict between Ukraine and Russia, which began at the end of last February, however after a collapse on Tuesday in the price of Texas Intermediate Oil (WTI) due to fears of an economic recession, the cost of gasoline began to drop.

Treasury initiates temporary suspension of the raw tax Gas station retailers to sue DACO A drop in the price of gasoline appears in Puerto Rico

It is the first time since last May 11 that the reference oil in the United States is trading below 100 dollars, as a result of a sharp decline that analysts link to the growing fear of a recession that could damage the demand for crude. .