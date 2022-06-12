how much is his fortune since the end of his guardianship

At 40, Britney Spears is finally a free woman. After more than 13 years under the tutelage of his tyrannical father, the singer was able to get married to Sam Asghari on June 9 in Los Angeles. A party organized at Britney’s, in the company of Madonna, the designer Donatella Versace who also designed her wedding dress, Paris Hilton, Drew Barrymore and Selena Gomez. And if the party was almost spoiled by the interruption of her first husband, Jason Alexander, Britney Spears was planning to take full advantage of HIS day, in particular by reproducing her legendary kiss with Madonna.

Everything is going better for the interpreter of “Toxic” therefore, who has just bailed out the coffers by signing a contract of 15 million dollars with the publishing house Simon & Schuster in order to publish his memoirs. “I want to tell my secrets!!! The ones I’ve had to keep for the past 15 years, I will say are honestly terrifying”she wrote in early May about it in the caption of an Instagram post that has since been deleted. “I had so many gripes that I wanted to share and talk about, but I was being told to shut up. […] And then all the money offers to tell my side of the story…and all the documentaries were rubbish! […] So my book comes out at the end of the year… Once it’s published, I don’t really know what will happen…”she continued.

But anyway, where is Britney Spears fortune since his guardianship? 100 million albums sold, 372 international awards, 10 tours, a residency in Las Vegas… Britney Spears is not to be pitied, but is not as rich as she should be and as others are pop stars of the same stature. According Celebrity Net Worth, his net worth as of 2021 was estimated at $70 million. It’s not nothing, but it’s much less than Katy Perry and her 350 million dollars or Madonna and her 850 million for example. The reason for this large discrepancy? Britney’s guardianship. Years of paying millions to her father Jamie Spears, legal fees, alimony for Kevin Federline, her ex-husband who has primary custody of her children. But also a career on hiatus, without a concert since 2019, or musical release since his album “Glory”.

Antoine FM

