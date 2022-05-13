How much is it trading this Friday, May 13?

I followed the price of the blue, official, CCL and MEP dollar in Argentina

The Central Bank (BCRA) bought US$5 million from the market despite strong demand, after having sold US$100 million in the two previous rounds.

In this way, it reduced its positive balance to US$540 million, but it is still the best record of the current year.

Solidarity dollar price, Friday, May 13

The savings dollar or solidarity dollar – which includes 30% of the COUNTRY tax and 35% deductible from profits – advanced 67 cents to $203.10 on average.

Wholesale dollar price, Friday, May 13

The wholesale dollar, which is directly regulated by the BCRA, rose 18 cents to $117.43. During this week, the wholesale exchange rate advanced $1.13, the second highest weekly correction of the year.

After the minor slide recorded in the previous week, the monetary authority accelerated the rate of adjustment in the prices of the dollar, with the intention of mitigating a slight exchange rate delay in an international scenario that showed the dollar recovering against the rest of the currencies.

The agro-export complex decreased its income levels in the foreign exchange market, a factor that, combined with significant payments for energy imports, prevented the Central Bank from having a better result in the week in terms of reserve purchases.

Price of the CCL dollar, Friday, May 13

The dollar “counted with liquid” (CCL) -operated with the Global GD30 bond- rises 2% to $213.23, therefore, the gap with the official wholesale dollar stands at 81.6%.

Price of the MEP dollar, Friday, May 13

The MEP or Stock dollar -also valued with the Global 2030- rises 2.3% to $211.21, with which the gap reaches 79.9%.

Blue dollar quote, Friday, May 13

The blue dollar recorded its second consecutive decline this Friday, May 13, and closed almost at the same level as the solidarity dollar, according to a survey by Ámbito in the Black Market of Foreign Exchange.

The informal dollar fell $1 to $203.50 after falling $1.50 in the previous session. Therefore, it approached the retail exchange rate -with taxes-, which ended the session at $203.13. Thus, the gap with the official wholesale dollar ended at 73.3%.

Despite the recent decline, in the weekly accumulated, the parallel dollar exhibited a rise of $2.50.

The maximum price of the blue so far this year was seen at the end of January when it traded above $223, prior to the agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

In the fifth month of the year, the blue dollar rises $3 after ending April at $200.50.

so far this year, the informal dollar registers a drop of $4.50 after ending 2021 at $208.

Crypto dollar price, Friday, May 13

The crypto dollar or Bitcoin dollar fell 1.7% to $207.97, according to the average among local exchanges reported by Coinmonitor.

More news about the Blue Dollar and the Dollar

Neither the Government nor the IMF: on whom will the next value of the blue dollar depend?

How much will the dollar reach in 2022, according to Argentine businessmen

Notes on the peso market: CER or Dollar Link?