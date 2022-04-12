How much is it trading this Monday, April 11?

Last week, the monetary authority accumulated a positive balance of about US$30 million to cut a streak of two consecutive weeks of sales.

Savings or solidarity dollar

The Solidarity Dollar -which includes 30% of the PAÍS tax and 35% deductible of profits- it rose 54 cents to $194.73 on average. Throughout the past week, it accumulated an advance of $1.73 (+0.9%).

wholesale dollar

The wholesale dollar directly regulated by the Central Bank, it rose 42 cents to $112.58 in the first session of the week.

As in every beginning of the week, the exchange rate adjustment compensates for the days without activity due to the weekend, but this time with a correction slightly lower than that of last Monday.

This week will have fewer days of activity due to the upcoming Easter holiday, which is why higher revenues are expected in the following days as a result of the probable early settlement due to the lower number of operating wheels.

Last week, the wholesale exchange rate accumulated a rise of $1.04 to complete the largest weekly correction since October 2020.

Dollar “counted with liqui”

The CCL – operated with the Global GD30 bond – rises a slight 0.1% to settle at $190.24. However, the wholesale exchange rate, which is directly regulated by the Central Bank (BCRA), advances to a greater extent, for which the spread between both prices falls to 68.9%.

MEP Dollar or Stock Exchange

For its part, the MEP or Stock Market -also valued with the Global 2030- fell 0.4% to $190.41for which the gap drops to 69.1%.

The blue dollar falls this Monday, April 11, 2022, reaching its lowest value since October, according to a survey of Ámbito in the Black Market of Currencies.

The bill drops $1.50, bringing the gap with the official wholesale dollar to 73%.

On Friday, the informal dollar had rebounded 50 cents to $196.50, for the first time in seven rounds, before which it closed for the fifth consecutive day below $200. However, throughout the past week, the informal dollar accumulated a drop of $3.50, the third in a row.

In the fourth month of the year, the blue dollar exhibits a decrease of $5, after ending March at $200.

The parallel dollar is coming off $11 last month, which represents its worst performance in 14 months.

