How much is it trading this Thursday, May 5?

The Central Bank (BCRA) bought some US$100 million during the day and in the first four business days of May the positive balance of its interventions exceeded US$430 million. In this way, the monetary authority crowned the best start of the month in a yearconsidering that in the first week of May 2021, he had bought $618 million.

Price of the solidarity dollar, Thursday, May 5

The savings dollar or solidarity dollar-which includes 30% of the PAÍS tax and 35% deductible of profits- rose 46 cents to $200.85 on average.

Wholesale dollar price, Thursday, May 5

The wholesale dollar, which is directly regulated by the BCRA, rose 14 cents to $116.16, accumulating an advance of 85 cents in the weekagainst the 95-cent increase registered in the same period of the previous week.

“The moderation in the administration of the slide in dollar prices was the dominant characteristic of this week and would indicate that the total adjustment of this period will be lower than the previous one.“, highlighted the analyst Gustavo Quintana.

Highs at $116.16 and lows at $116.15 per unit reflected the stability of prices in another round in which currency supply prevailed. Income from abroad met authorized purchase orders, while generating a surplus that was absorbed by official purchases.

The intervention of the Central Bank defended the price around today’s lowest values, setting a very sustained floor that was maintained until the close of today’s operations.

Price of the CCL dollar, Thursday, May 5

The dollar “counted on liquid” (CCL) -operated with the Global GD30 bond- rebounds 0.7% to $206.23, while the gap is located at 77.5%. It comes from accumulating a decrease of $5.83 in one week.

Price of the MEP dollar, Thursday, May 5

For its part, the MEP dollar -also valued with the Global 2030- rises 0.9% to $206.74, bringing the gap to 78%. Since the previous Monday, the MEP had dropped $5.81.

Blue dollar price, Thursday, May 5

The The blue dollar scored its third rise in the last four days, and exceeded $201, according to a survey of Ámbito in the Black Market of Currencies.

The informal dollar increased 50 cents, after cutting a streak of two consecutive rises on Wednesday, in which it accumulated an advance of $3. Recall that in the last three days of last week it had fallen $12.

With everything, the gap with the official wholesale dollar was 73.5%.

In the fifth month of the year, the blue dollar accumulates a rise of $1 after ending April at $200.50.

Crypto dollar price, Thursday, May 5

The crypto dollar or Bitcoin dollar rises 0.5% to $206.11, according to the average among local exchanges reported by Coinmonitor.

